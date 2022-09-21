Read full article on original website
Related
aces.edu
How to Not Kill Your Mums
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Chrysanthemums, also known as mums, are iconic horticulture features of autumn each year. However, these flowers can be difficult to take care of for some consumers. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System county extension coordinator has some useful tips on how to not kill your mums.
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: All eyes on Ian in the Caribbean
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another gorgeous day across blue skies across central Alabama. Skies will stay mostly clear for the evening, but clouds will increase in coverage after midnight ahead of a chance of showers back in the forecast for Sunday morning. We won’t get as cool tonight as a result, with temperatures only falling into the 60s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama woman marks 108th birthday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Alabamians Watch Closely as Florida Prepares for Possible Hurricane
As we head into the weekend, we are closely monitoring the developments of the Tropical Depression Nine. Click here for the Friday Night Football and Alabama College Game Day forecasts. Currently, a system that we have been monitoring has developed in a tropical depression in the Caribbean and is moving...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's why Alabama has the nation's fifth highest childhood obesity rate and how we can improve
Alabama has an obesity rate of 21.8% among children ages 10 to 17, which is the fifth highest in the country behind Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia. That's according to a report titled "State of Childhood Obesity" from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the nation's largest philanthropic organization devoted to public health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Ala. state school board member rides out Hurricane Fiona in Bermuda
PEMBROKE, Bermuda (WSFA) - Bermuda was hit by high winds, waves and rain overnight as Hurricane Fiona passed by. “I’m just so thankful that not only were we spared, but the people of Bermuda were spared,” said Stephanie Bell, an Alabama State Department of Education board member who was in Bermuda when the hurricane hit.
cenlanow.com
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
D’LBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday. The Sun Herald reported 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning. Maintenance workers reported hearing a gunshot, and security called D’Iberville police.
lakemagazine.life
Wrap up one season and prepare for the next
This has been an active year for the Lake Martin Homeowners and Boat Owners, and we are looking forward to the rest of this year and 2023. The Dedeville Fall Festival is coming up, and HOBOs will have a booth set up and will be speaking with members of our community about the various functions we perform to carry out our mission to preserve and protect our Treasured Lake Martin. We encourage membership. Annual membership is only $15 for individuals and $25 for a family. We look forward to seeing you there.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama group ensures church stays safe
They're working to help churches avoid and address sex abuse to ensure families can safely worship. Safe Church Conference aims to prevent sexual abuse in North Alabama churches. Churches will be listed as a safe church if they undergo the training and implement policies after the conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How common are mountain lion sightings in Alabama?
Pumas, panthers, and... catamounts? No matter what you call a mountain lion, they've been spotted here in Alabama — just not as often as you might believe.
COVID-19 Takes Another Dip in Alabama
COVID-19 continues to trend downward in Alabama and this week is averaging about 90% fewer average daily cases and hospitalizations than when the state hit its all-time peak in January. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state averaged 201 new cases a day this week and an...
Alabama Parents Watch Out: Deadly Candy-Like Drugs Making Rounds
As a parent myself it's hard to imagine my kids being hurt or even killed due to them ingesting drugs that they thought were candy. Sadly, that could potentially be the reality for some parents in Alabama with this new wave of deadly drugs. Earlier this year, police in Alabama...
Admission to Alabama State Parks free in honor of National Public Lands Day
Governor Kay Ivey announced that admission to Alabama State Parks will be free on Saturday, Sept. 25 to honor National Public Lands Day.
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open
Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of an execution on a judgment issued out of the Circuit Court of Jefferson a County, Alabama in Case No. Case No.: CV-2012-000209.00 on or about August 20, 2013, for a total of $222,315.01 plus interest which has accrued since that date, plus costs in which William B. Cashion, et. al. is the Plaintiff and Steven Mark Hayden, et.al. is the Defendant, as well as the Final Judgment in Elmore County Case Number CV-2017-900189.00 on or about January 22, 2022 wherein certain deeds and subsequent deeds were declared to be void I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October ,2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Parcel: Commence at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 87°09'19" East, along one-half section line, 295.15 ft to an iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 38°08'59" East, 299.20 ft to an iron pin; thence South 53°11'36" East, 532.67 ft to an iron pin on the north right of way of Alabama Highway No. 14, Tallassee Highway, 80' R.O.W.; thence southwesterly, along said right of way and curve to the right, having a radius of 2683.62 ft, 299.84 ft, chord being South 70°07'06" West, 229.77 ft to an iron pin; thence leaving said right of way, North 17°43'53" West, 99.77 ft to an iron pin; thence North 57°30'16" West, 98.56 ft to an iron pin on the south line of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, thence North 87°09'19" West, along one-half section line, 282.06 ft to the point of beginning. Parcel ID: 17-02-10-0-000-002.001 Property address: 76297 Tallassee Hwy, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Any and all properties described above are subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor has one been requested. Purchasers are solely and exclusively responsible for their own title history searches and accuracy of legal descriptions and the consequences thereof. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
californiaexaminer.net
Alabama Botches Alan Miller’s Deadly Injection, Cancels At The Last Minute
In the nick of time on Thursday, an Alabama man who was convicted of murdering three people in a 1999 workplace shooting was spared the death penalty because the executioner was unable to locate a vein. Prison officials determined that the vein problem would prevent them from executing Alan Miller...
Alabama soldiers free, coming home, family confirms
Two Alabama veterans who have been held captive in Ukraine after volunteering to help fight are officially free and on their way home, family members confirm.
Comments / 0