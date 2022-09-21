Due to the popularity of this event, individuals may only participate in this class once every 5 years. The session will be on September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This clinic is intended for anglers looking to take their fly fishing knowledge to the next level. Basic fly casting and fishing skills are required to attend this class. Attending the 'Exploring Fly Fishing: Learn the Basics' class is a good place to obtain basic fly casting skills.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO