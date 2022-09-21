Read full article on original website
Ohio Boating Education Course - East Fork
The Ohio Boating Education Course (OBEC) is taught by Instructors throughout the state of Ohio. Instructors teach on topics such as know your boat, before getting underway, operating safely, legal requirements, boating emergencies, and watersports. This class fulfills the Ohio's mandatory boater education law requirements. Class meets for 8 hours....
Expanding on Fly Fishing: Intermediate Techniques (NW OH)
Due to the popularity of this event, individuals may only participate in this class once every 5 years. The session will be on September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This clinic is intended for anglers looking to take their fly fishing knowledge to the next level. Basic fly casting and fishing skills are required to attend this class. Attending the 'Exploring Fly Fishing: Learn the Basics' class is a good place to obtain basic fly casting skills.
Celebrate National Public Lands Day with ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites everyone to spend this Saturday at a state park, nature preserve, forest, or wildlife area, to celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. The day is designated to celebrate the connection between people and the great outdoors, inspire environmental stewardship, and encourage the use of open space for education, recreation, and healthy living.
Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Division of Wildlife Celebrate 25th Year of Partnership
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A wildlife specialist partnership with Soil and Water Conservation Districts is marking 25 years of providing technical assistance to landowners for habitat management, education, safety, and more, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The partnership began in 1997 between the...
Marathon - Grand Lake St Marys
Full & half marathon around Grand Lake St. Marys, and also a 5K & 10K will be offered. For more information, and a schedule of events, please visit: http://grandlakemarathon.com. *Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can be inherently dangerous. Participants accept and...
