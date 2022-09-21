Read full article on original website
4th Annual Parade of Pumpkins Kicks off Oct. 21 in Downtown Prattville
Join us for the 4th Annual Parade of Pumpkins in Historic Downtown Prattville from October 21st-October 31st. Festive storefronts, seasonal displays, decorated pumpkins from citizens, and food trucks will transform Historic Downtown. We are excited to announce the new addition of the Pumpkin Barrel Trail and the expansion of the GLOW Trail. This familyfriendly event is free and open for all to participate. Grab a pumpkin, get in the spirit, and share your creativity at the Parade of Pumpkins!
SEHS will Play Prattville High Tonight at 7 p.m.; Please Note rules which will be Enforced for all guests
Here are reminders of the rules guests of events at Foshee-Henderson Stadium for Stanhope Elmore High School are required to follow. Please know, there is no crossway from the home to the visitor side inside of the stadium. If you are a guest team, please park in the area accessed by Chapman Road. The SEHS Mustangs will play Prattville High School tonight at 7 p.m.
Visitation for Sam Turner is today, Funeral Saturday: A Lifetime of Community Service
WETUMPKA – Mr. Samuel Clifton Turner, a lifelong resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The family will receive friends, Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Wetumpka with Rev. Clint Landry officiating. Burial will be at Wetumpka City Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Prattville Offense Shines in 49-10 Win Against SEHS
The Stanhope Elmore High School defense had no answer for the high-powered Prattville Lions offense, and their lightening quick wide receiver Kameran Shanks. Committed to play college ball at Liberty University in South Carolina, Shanks made his presence felt the first time he touched the ball, returning a kickoff for a touchdown and answering Stanhope Elmore’s touchdown on the opening drive of the game. It was the first score of a big night for the Lions as they easily defeated their I-65 rivals, winning 49-10.
