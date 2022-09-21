Join us for the 4th Annual Parade of Pumpkins in Historic Downtown Prattville from October 21st-October 31st. Festive storefronts, seasonal displays, decorated pumpkins from citizens, and food trucks will transform Historic Downtown. We are excited to announce the new addition of the Pumpkin Barrel Trail and the expansion of the GLOW Trail. This familyfriendly event is free and open for all to participate. Grab a pumpkin, get in the spirit, and share your creativity at the Parade of Pumpkins!

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO