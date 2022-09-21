ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-10 "stack" interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the "stack" interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki says just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide

BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
Motorious

Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly

Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The PCSD could not say who...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding

The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
TEMPE, AZ

