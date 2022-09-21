Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-10 "stack" interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the "stack" interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki says just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
Valley cyclist's triathlon dreams shattered in hit-and-run crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man will have to postpone his wish of completing his first Ironman triathlon after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in north Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Jason Ottman was out training on his bicycle at 4:30 a.m. near 68th Street and Lone Mountain...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
KOLD-TV
At least one person in critical condition following motorcycle crash on Kinney Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the motorcycle went off the road near Eastern McCain Loop. The PCSD said one of those injured is in “extremely critical...
Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly
Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
ABC 15 News
Police: 2 bodies found in front of home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road early Thursday morning. Police say two people, a man, and a woman, were found dead in the driveway of the home. They have been identified by police as 45-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
One million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix drug bust
Two men are in custody after what Phoenix police are calling the "single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history."
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
Judge dismisses charges in officer’s traffic death
A judge dismissed the criminal case against the woman who was charged in the death of Phoenix Police Officer Rutherford.
KOLD-TV
One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The PCSD could not say who...
AZFamily
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding
The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
AZFamily
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
