Today Wilma, Gus, and I Adventured to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Cape Cod is a peninsula in the Atlantic Ocean off the southeastern corner of Massachusetts. It is a popular summer destination known for the laid-back lifestyle. Cape Cod draws tourists for its beaches, lighthouses, ponds, villages, and the seafood shacks and restaurants. We had a refreshing Adventure to Cape Cod today. It was a gorgeous, windy day, and a lovely day to be on the coast. We stopped at many locations, but our main Adventures included: Chatham Lighthouse Beach, Chatham Lighthouse, Highland Lighthouse, The Cape Cod Rail Trail, the town of Sandwich, Jackknife Cove Beach, the Chatham Godrey Windmill, and a gorgeous no-name beach along Providence Harbor. We started our day arriving at the end of sunrise, and continued long after finding various spots, some planned, and some located along the route. My favorite parts of the day were: the gorgeous water in the Provincetown Harbor, the sand dunes, and strolling along the shore. Wilma loved some rolls, while both pups enjoyed some digging, and finding new smells on the beach. It was just the kind of day I needed today. So glad to Adventure to Cape Code today (this blog will not be rated).

TRAVEL ・ 17 HOURS AGO