Back in the day, Sept. 21, 1951: Elusive inmate recaptured after escape from Douglas County Courthouse

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha man marks 50 years of delivering newspaper
OMAHA — From midnight to 4 a.m., while most of Omaha is sleeping, Bob Dropinski is awake, walking the same route he has walked for 50 years. An old satchel slung over his shoulder holds freshly printed copies of the the Omaha World-Herald. As he walks, he places newspapers on porches, in between screen doors or on front steps — wherever the residents prefer it to be in the morning.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska weather offices to help forecast possible hurricane headed toward Florida
A seemingly simple act in Nebraska — sending aloft weather balloons — is part of a broader, ramped-up effort to learn more about a potentially devastating hurricane that could strike the U.S. next week. Starting Saturday, National Weather Service offices in Valley and North Platte are sending up...
Comments / 0