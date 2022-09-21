Back in the day, Sept. 21, 1951: Elusive inmate recaptured after escape from Douglas County Courthouse

OMAHA — From midnight to 4 a.m., while most of Omaha is sleeping, Bob Dropinski is awake, walking the same route he has walked for 50 years. An old satchel slung over his shoulder holds freshly printed copies of the the Omaha World-Herald. As he walks, he places newspapers on porches, in between screen doors or on front steps — wherever the residents prefer it to be in the morning.

