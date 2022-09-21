ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clueless campers risk an antler to the face antagonizing elk at Grand Canyon

A group of campers narrowly avoided serious harm at a picnic spot in Grand Canyon National Park this week when they failed to give a bull elk space during the rut. All members of the group were out of their vehicles, and one recorded the animal making bluff charges at a man who refused to back away.
