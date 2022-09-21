Maya Hawke

Read full article on original website
NME
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh collaborate on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ song ‘With You All The Time’
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles have released ‘With You All The Time’, a song from the soundtrack to their new film, Don’t Worry Darling. Credited to the artists’ respective characters in the film, Alice and Jack, the song follows a mostly instrumental structure, with distorted snippets of Pugh’s voice playing over an eerie melody played on a grand piano. The latter comes courtesy of Styles, who’d apparently minted a demo of the song in just five minutes.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
The actor and filmmaker said he's come to view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a source of inspiration for his own life.
NME
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
Billy Eichner on Why Paul Rudd Was the Perfect Guest for Special ‘Bros’ Episode of ‘Billy on the Street’
Billy Eichner says that while there’s currently no plans to return full-time to Billy on the Street, bringing along Paul Rudd to do his recent one-off episode promoting Bros was an easy choice. “Will there be more? Maybe on special occasions,” Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter during the Sept. 20 New York premiere carpet for his upcoming Universal Pictures film. “I’m never going to do it as much as I used to. I’ve been very focused on Bros, obviously. But you never know. One might pop up here and there when the time is right.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of...
NME
Former Bond Pierce Brosnan wasn’t a fan of ‘No Time To Die’
Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has admitted he wasn’t a fan of No Time To Die. Brosnan, who played the 007 agent from 1995 to 2002, was recently asked about the future of the Bond franchise in light of Daniel Craig retiring after recently playing the role in No Time To Die for the final time.
NME
‘After Yang’ review: spiritual sci-fi with a super-smooth soundtrack
What does it all mean? Life, death, memory, family, love, loss and time all unfold gently around each other in Kogonada’s beautifully wrought sci-fi – a movie that also opens with a 5-minute shot of Colin Farrell playing the Just Dance video game with his adopted robot son.
NME
D-Block Europe – ‘Lap 5’ review: Lewisham collective show their lovey-dovey sides
D-Block Europe have done some astronomical things in their stint in the limelight. Since February 2019, they’ve released three mixtapes and a debut album, all of which have charted in the Top 10 of the UK Album charts (though never quite at Number One). They’re a rap phenomenon who’ve transitioned from underground superstars to high-value pop juggernauts. And while this, their second studio album, doesn’t boast quite as many DBE classics as those illustrious 2019 mixtapes, they show precisely why their formula works, and offer room for growth.
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Lupin’ season three
Netflix has released the first trailer for Lupin season three – check it out above. Omar Sy reprises the role of Assane Diop in the French thriller, who was last seen on the run from police after getting his own revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) for framing his father.
NME
Circa Waves announce fifth album ‘Never Going Under’ and share new single ‘Do You Wanna Talk’
Circa Waves have announced their fifth studio album ‘Never Going Under’ – listen to new single ‘Do You Wanna Talk’ below. The Liverpool band are due to release the 11-track record – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Sad Happy’ – on January 13, 2023 via Lower Third/ PIAS. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME
Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best
It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Mick Schumacher
“I was a child when it came out in 2009. I was small – and I remember I wasn’t allowed to say the lyrics, i had to say ‘f– you’. I first heard it when I was in the car with my family. We had just been to a Lily Allen concert in Switzerland where I got to meet her. I remember it well because I didn’t have to look so far up because she’s not that tall. It was great because I thought ‘finally, someone I can talk to!'”
NME
Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’
Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
NME
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
NME
Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras on throbbing new single ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up on a new track, ‘Unholy’ – you can listen to it below. The throbbing, synth-heavy collaboration serves as the lead single from Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something Unholy,” its choral hook goes.
NME
David Bowie honoured with stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame
David Bowie was honoured with a stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame yesterday (September 22) – see footage and reaction below. The ceremony, originally set for September 15 before being delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saw Bowie’s friends and collaborators unveil the stone and celebrate his life and legacy.
NME
New ‘Cloverfield’ film in the works from director Babak Anvari
A new installment in the Cloverfield franchise is in development at Paramount Pictures, according to reports. Babak Anvari, best known for directing horror films Under The Shadow and 2019’s Wounds, is set to direct the project from a script written by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). J.J. Abrams will produce with his production company Bad Robot, alongside Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.
NME
Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw join ‘True Detective’ season four cast
Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw are among the new cast additions for True Detective season four, according to reports. Eccleston, known for roles in Doctor Who and The Leftovers, will star in the fourth season as Ted Corsaro, described as a “regional chief of police and a political animal,” as reported by Variety. Killing Eve actor Shaw will play Rose Aguineau, a “survivalist with a past full of secrets”.
NME
‘You’ season four release date announced with new teaser trailer
A release date for the fourth season of Netflix‘s You has been released – find details and see a new teaser trailer below. The show, which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, was renewed for a fourth run last year before its third season even aired. That season eventually hit screens in October last year.
NME
BLACKPINK – ‘Born Pink’ review: K-pop titans consolidate their identity
The name BLACKPINK comes with certain expectations: larger-than-life production, catchy choruses and drops, staccato raps that name-drop brands, and a fierce bravado end-to-end. And the group’s second album ‘Born Pink’ demonstrates how they’ve honed this formula over the years, especially under the expert supervision of Teddy Park, who has shaped their sound. It comes laden with these familiar elements, led by the single ‘Pink Venom’ that streamlines the audacious approach of BLACKPINK classics like ‘Boombayah’ or ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’.
