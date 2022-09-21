ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nuhuskies.com

Huskies Matchup with Vermont at Dedham Field

BOSTON – The Northeastern field hockey team (1-6, 0-0 CAA) will host Vermont (7-1, 3-0 AE) this Sunday, Sep. 25 at 12 p.m., at Dedham Field. The History: The Huskies own a 25-1 record over the Catamounts all-time, with the only loss coming back in 2016. Northeastern has a 13-0 record at home against Vermont and won the previous matchup in 2017, 6-2.
BOSTON, MA
nuhuskies.com

Huskies Open the Season with Win at Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. - The Northeastern women's swimming and diving team picked up a season-opening win at Vermont today, 165-134. The Huskies came away with 10 victories on the day to push them over the edge. 200-yard medley relay quartet of Kate Cosgrove, Marcela Scaramuzza, Jamie Koo and Kira Parker (1:47.49)...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy