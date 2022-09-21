BOSTON – The Northeastern field hockey team (1-6, 0-0 CAA) will host Vermont (7-1, 3-0 AE) this Sunday, Sep. 25 at 12 p.m., at Dedham Field. The History: The Huskies own a 25-1 record over the Catamounts all-time, with the only loss coming back in 2016. Northeastern has a 13-0 record at home against Vermont and won the previous matchup in 2017, 6-2.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO