Houston Press
Elation, Sensation, and Good Vibrations in Houston Ballet’s Mixed Rep Program
There’s a certain, unavoidable pressure in building new art atop already established great art. As the name indicates, Houston Ballet’s new mixed repertory program, titled Good Vibrations, includes a world premiere work from Arthur Pita based on the classic Beach Boys song of the same name. The 1966...
Billy Joel Is In A Houston State Of Mind At Minute Maid Park
Call him the Piano Man, the Stranger, the Entertainer, or even a Big Shot (just don't blame him for instigating any conflagrations), Billy Joel doesn't need much of an introduction. His debut album was released just over 50 years ago, and he was a fixture on radio and that TV channel that used to play music videos for decades.
Blending The Cultures: Piñata Protest Returns To Houston
Piñata Protest live for the first time is a memorable and dizzying experience. The San Antonio based Tex-Mex Punk rock band hits the crowd like a cold glass of water to the face and a shot of warm rum to the heart with their one of a kind, in your face sound.
Upcoming Houston Food Events: Tacolandia, A Jewish New Year Party, and More
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. The 8th annual Houston Tacolandia is back at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou on Saturday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., with tickets on sale now. The outdoor taco-sampling festival will feature more than 20 of Houston’s best taquerias, with this year’s participants including La Birria Tacos, Los Tios, TATEMO, Tony’s Mexican Restaurant and more. General Admission tickets (starting $35 in advance, $25 each for groups) include entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP tickets ($75) include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar, plus access to VIP restrooms.
Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef
Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
Houston Botanic Garden Gets Crafty With LEGO Sculptures
Brickheads, get ready. There’s about to be a don’t-miss-it LEGO display coming to Houston Botanic Garden starting Saturday and running through February 19, 2023. Sean Kenney's Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks is an award-winning exhibition that uses nature-inspired works of art made from everyone’s favorite childhood assembly toy to explore the balance of ecosystems and mankind’s relationship with nature.
