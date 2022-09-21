Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. The 8th annual Houston Tacolandia is back at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou on Saturday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., with tickets on sale now. The outdoor taco-sampling festival will feature more than 20 of Houston’s best taquerias, with this year’s participants including La Birria Tacos, Los Tios, TATEMO, Tony’s Mexican Restaurant and more. General Admission tickets (starting $35 in advance, $25 each for groups) include entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP tickets ($75) include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar, plus access to VIP restrooms.

