The Verge
Valve overhauls Steam’s stats page with new real-time charts
Valve’s stats page for its Steam storefront now has real-time charts showing both the top-selling and most played games at any given moment. You can look at the new stats page right here. As I write this, the top-selling title is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — which...
The Verge
I briefly played with Logitech’s new G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Yesterday, Logitech announced its $349.99 G Cloud Gaming Handheld, which is coming out in the US on October 17th (until then, it’s $50 off to preorder). Today, I got to briefly test it out. It was just a 10-minute demo, but it was long enough for me to snap a few photos, launch some apps, and see how it felt in my hands. We’ll have a full review in the coming weeks.
