The Verge
Why does Logitech have a white Xbox Series X?
A white Xbox Series X has appeared in Logitech’s latest Astro Gaming commercial. The white model appears in a new ad for the Logitech-owned Astro Gaming headphone line, featuring the new A30 wireless headphones that are compatible with Xbox Series X, PS5, and more. The commercial shows a white Xbox Series X alongside a regular PS5 and the white and pink Blue Yeti microphones that were part of a collaboration between Logitech and Blue.
The Verge
I briefly played with Logitech’s new G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Yesterday, Logitech announced its $349.99 G Cloud Gaming Handheld, which is coming out in the US on October 17th (until then, it’s $50 off to preorder). Today, I got to briefly test it out. It was just a 10-minute demo, but it was long enough for me to snap a few photos, launch some apps, and see how it felt in my hands. We’ll have a full review in the coming weeks.
The Verge
How to use the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button
While it’s likely the Action button will evolve over time, at launch, it’s essentially a set of preselected shortcuts or “actions.” Your options are Workout, Stopwatch, Waypoint, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and Shortcuts. Some of these actions have secondary functions dubbed “gestures.” Within each action, you’ll be able to see what gestures are available to you.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
The Verge
Has the Windows 11 2022 Update made your gaming PC stutter?
Nvidia GPU owners have been complaining of stuttering and poor frame rates with the latest Windows 11 update, but thankfully there’s a fix. Nvidia has identified an issue with its GeForce Experience overlay and the Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2). A fix is available in beta from Nvidia’s website.
The Verge
I used OpenAI’s new tech to transcribe audio right on my laptop
OpenAI, the company behind image-generation and meme-spawning program DALL-E and the powerful text autocomplete engine GPT-3, has launched a new, open-source neural network meant to transcribe audio into written text (via TechCrunch). It’s called Whisper, and the company says it “approaches human level robustness and accuracy on English speech recognition” and that it can also automatically recognize, transcribe, and translate other languages like Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.
The Verge
videogamedunkey launches an indie game publishing company
Videogamedunkey, a popular YouTube video game reviewer with over 7 million subscribers, has decided to start his own indie game publishing company. No, none of these words are in the Bible, but it’s true — Dunkey’s now in the business of publishing games. In the video, Dunkey...
The Verge
How fiber-optic cables helped researchers eavesdrop on whales
Scientists have been “eavesdropping” on whales in the Arctic using fiber-optic cables. In July, a group of scientists published a study that took a practical method usually used to monitor the cables themselves and used it to monitor the activity of baleen whales in the Arctic. The researchers say similar studies could transform how scientists collect data on marine life.
The Verge
I’m convinced the AirPods Max active noise cancellation has gotten worse
The active noise cancellation (ANC) in my one-week-old AirPods Max has gone soft. After updating to the latest firmware, version 4E71, I am convinced the ANC is no longer as strong or effective as it originally was out of the box. If you’re one of the folks who has experienced this frustrating issue (it’s been discussed on Reddit for months), I now understand the problem firsthand.
The Verge
Google’s new adventure game takes a top-down trip through ancient Mesoamerica
Google’s Arts & Culture division has released a charming new educational game all about ancient Mesoamerica. The game, The Descent of the Serpent, is available to play right now in your browser or via the Google Arts & Culture iOS and Android apps. You’ll be able to pick from...
The Verge
How to watch Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend
The year’s main Tudum showcase of Western productions kicks off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on September 24th with a presentation of Enola Holmes 2 and runs for about three hours as other films and movies are previewed. In addition to the main event, Netflix is also spotlighting a number of its upcoming Korean productions beginning at 11AM KST (7PM PT / 10PM ET on September 23rd), as well as its Indian productions beginning at 11AM IST (10:30PM PT on September 23rd / 1:30AM ET on September 24th). The day will wrap with a presentation of Japanese productions that runs from 1PM JST on September 25th (9PM PT on September 24th / 12AM ET on September 25th).
The Verge
Rad Power offers first e-bike subscriptions in Europe
Subscription prices also cover repair services which can be booked in the Cycle app if something breaks. And, for an additional monthly fee, there’s a peace-of-mind package which reduces the deductible in cases of damage and theft. The subscription bikes can also be fitted with options like baskets and racks (though it’s not clear if this costs extra).
The Verge
How to record audio on a MacBook
If you’re interested in recording audio on your MacBook, there are all kinds of ways to do it. There are a number of third-party apps that can record your voice, but macOS also offers several tools that you can use with no installation required. Before you start recording, make...
The Verge
Trombone Champ’s developers want to take the game ‘farther than we originally planned’
If your Twitter feed is anything like mine, it’s recently been filled with hilarious videos of the trombone rhythm game Trombone Champ. Much of the silliness comes from players “sliding” the in-game cursor to try and hit the next note, and the resulting songs often turn out to be absolutely ridiculous.
The Verge
Google’s more affordable Chromecast HD is available today for $30
Google’s less expensive no-4K streaming player is officially being announced today. As rumored, it’s called the Chromecast with Google TV HD and slots into the company’s lineup beneath the $49.99 4K-capable Chromecast with Google TV released in 2020. Leaving out support for Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos has helped Google shave the price down to $29.99, which is even less than the original $35 Chromecast that became an unexpected hit nearly a decade ago.
The Verge
The Dynamic Island is already available on Android devices
I’ve always been on team Android, but every so often, Apple rolls out a feature that makes me just a little jealous. Thankfully, with the introduction of the divisive Dynamic Island, I didn’t have to wait very long before somebody shoehorned that sweet pill-shaped void into the Android OS. The DynamicSpot app, developed by user Jawomo, is currently available as an early access download from the Google Play Store.
The Verge
Netflix is on a good run with anime lately
Here are four relatively recent releases that show the breadth and potential of Netflix’s ongoing foray into anime. There are lots of stories about people from the real world being sucked into a fantasy universe, but Uncle From Another World takes the trope in a slightly different direction. The titular uncle wakes up from a 17-year-long coma, and during that time, he was transported to a D&D-inspired alternate universe, where he survived as an adventurer of sorts. When he awakens in the real world he... immediately wonders what happened to Sega in the console wars.
The Verge
Leak suggests the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are keeping their great prices
It feels like it shouldn’t be news when the price of something doesn’t go up, but that’s where we are in the year 2022. We’re paying roughly a thousand percent more for a loaf of bread than we were this time last year, but a couple of price tags that may be staying the same during inflation-o-rama are the ones on the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the alleged prices for the devices: $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.
The Verge
TikTok users will now be able to downvote comments
TikTok is rolling out a feature that allows users to downvote comments, the company announced today. The button will appear next to likes on individual comments under videos in the form of a thumbs-down icon that users can click. The feature, first announced as a test back in April, will now be available to users globally, according to TikTok. Users can undo their downvote by clicking the button again, and only the person doing the downvoting will be able to see that they’ve done so.
The Verge
We’re in a golden age for skateboarding games
The last few years have been a wonderful time for skateboarding game fans. The highlight, of course, was the 2020 remaster of the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, but there’s also been the slick mobile take on shredding with Skate City and the ridiculously over-the-top OlliOlli World from earlier this year. What’s great is that each of these titles has its own distinct flavor, whether you want to get in a short session on your phone or grind through an alien landscape. Now, we have another take on virtual skateboarding — and it might be the most realistic I’ve ever played.
