Since the beginning of the year, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming has continued responding to emergencies every day across the country and in our communities. In addition to the larger-scale disasters and deployments to help out other states, Red Cross volunteers and employees were on hand to help people after daily emergencies like home fires that cause incredible hardship for the impacted individuals and families. Disaster workers were there with relief and comfort for people facing their darkest hours. They delivered food, shelter, relief and cleanup supplies, basic health services — such as help replacing prescription medications and eyeglasses — and emotional support. In August, the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming provided support and care to 175 people. Out of the 41 calls in August, most of the calls were for home fires.

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO