ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Documentary explores history of asylum for Black patients

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — When the American Psychiatric Association celebrated its 175th anniversary three years ago in San Francisco, it featured photographs of two Virginia mental institutions that contributed to its birth — what are now Eastern State and Western State hospitals. The exhibition also featured two Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
SFGate

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Strom Thurmond

Comments / 0

Community Policy