Cheyenne Police Arrest Man Following 100+ MPH Car Chase
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour early this morning, according to a Cheyenne Police Department spokesman. Capt. David Janes says the incident started when police spotted a white GMC pickup driven by 34-year-old Nathan Morgan...
UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified
Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Medical Assist Situation Thursday
Cheyenne Police have released a brief statement on what is being called a medical assist situation a little before 4 p.m. on Thursday not far from the Cheyenne Livingston Avenue Walmart store. Police spokesman Alex Farkas released this statement:. ''At approximately 3:45 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a...
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
Crews respond to vehicle stuck in Fort Collins building, 1 hospitalized
Emergency crews were called to an interesting scene in Fort Collins on Friday morning after a vehicle was reportedly stuck inside a building.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/16/22–9/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Crash, Suspect at Large
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies and is asking for the public's help in finding the man they say killed her. Sheriff Steve Reams says 24-year-old Alexis Hein-Nutz, a detention deputy assigned to the jail, was riding her motorcycle to work around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 18, when she was hit by a white van being driven by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia near the intersection of AA Street and County Road 37 and killed.
UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe
Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residential fire leaves one dog dead, two cats still missing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A residential fire that occurred earlier today, Sept. 23, has left one dog dead and two cats missing. Reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Pinion Drive were received by Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 10:16 a.m. Engine 3’s crew arrived at 10:23 a.m....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Police ask for help finding information and tips after death of a Colorado deputy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking help in getting information and tips, while sending sympathy after the death of a Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy. The department posted condolences and a call for information on their Facebook page. With their post CPD shared the following release from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams:
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for public assistance in locating suspects connected to trash fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may have a connection to a dumpster fire that occurred this week. A fire was ignited behind the building of the Bicycle Station at 2634 Dell Range Blvd., and camera...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Sabrina Brooke White, 28 –...
FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident
Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021
Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
Cheyenne Animal Control Officers Rescue Screaming Kitten, End Up Fostering Her
She likely burned through the first of her nine lives, but thanks to a concerned citizen and Cheyenne Animal Control officers, a kitten has a new lease on life. Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says she and Officer Heidi Teasley were called to a report of "screams coming from an electrical pipe" on Friday, Sept. 16.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
