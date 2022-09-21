ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Arrest Man Following 100+ MPH Car Chase

A 34-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour early this morning, according to a Cheyenne Police Department spokesman. Capt. David Janes says the incident started when police spotted a white GMC pickup driven by 34-year-old Nathan Morgan...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified

Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Superduty Platinum#Wy#Community Service
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/16/22–9/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Crash, Suspect at Large

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies and is asking for the public's help in finding the man they say killed her. Sheriff Steve Reams says 24-year-old Alexis Hein-Nutz, a detention deputy assigned to the jail, was riding her motorcycle to work around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 18, when she was hit by a white van being driven by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia near the intersection of AA Street and County Road 37 and killed.
WELD COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe

Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Sabrina Brooke White, 28 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident

Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
K2 Radio

Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021

Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy