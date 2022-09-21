Read full article on original website
Related
Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis
In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live.
Rare Buckhead Estate Hits Market
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
MARTA sees metro Atlanta’s transit future in Indianapolis
MARTA officials say they have seen the future of transit in cities such as Indianapolis, and it’s riding on rubber tires. Bus rapid transit is designed to mimic rail lines. It’s faster than regular local bus service. And though it’s not as fast as rail, it’s cheaper to build. This week, MARTA is leading a Clayton County delegation to Indianapolis, which the transit agency says offers the kind of rapid bus service metro Atlanta residents can expect. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited the city last month to assess the service.
DeKalb official to host ‘candid’ convo about heavy rail to Stonecrest
DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host next month “a candid conversation about heavy rail to Stonecrest,” co...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
wabe.org
A long fight for decent housing: Forest Cove's Ms. Peaches settles into new home
This story follows an investigation WABE began more than a year and a half ago. To catch up on our previous coverage, listen to our podcast, “The Last Year at Forest Cove,” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. When the city began relocating residents from the rundown...
CBS 46
Top Hair Care Trends For Fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
‘Woman Thou Art Loosed’ conferences end, but messages to continue
Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed” conference, which is holding its final...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
bostonnews.net
ATLANTA RESIDENTS TO HAVE GREATER ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE ORTHODONTIC CARE AS GEORGIA SCHOOL OF ORTHODONTICS INCREASES RESIDENTS' CLASS SIZE
ATLANTA (September 22, 2022) - Atlanta residents soon will have greater access to more affordable orthodontic care as the Georgia School of Orthodontics is now able to train more resident dentists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics to serve the public at its two Atlanta campuses. GSO has received approval from the Commission on Dental Accreditation to increase residents' enrollment from 36 orthodontic residents per class to 45 per class at each campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police will offer free locks to cut back on car crimes in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta’s Alex Whittler continues a series of one-on-one interviews with the Atlanta Police Department majors to talk about how to keep your communities safe. This week, the focus is on southwest Atlanta, Zone 4. Police there say car crimes are on the rise and they...
1,300 Atlanta Medical Center employees have new jobs as hospital gets ready to close
More than two-thirds of the workers at Atlanta Medical Center have accepted jobs at other Wellstar facilities. A company spokesperson says 1,742 employees work at AMC. More than 1,300 workers have accepted other jobs, the health system said. Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Channel 2 Action...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
Range Rover goes up in flames on Peachtree Street in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Crews are investigating how a Range Rover SUV went up in flames late Thursday night. A Channel 2 Action News employee driving down Peachtree Street in Buckhead when he spotted a car on fire near Collier Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CBS 46
2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to free movie nights around metro Atlanta this fall
If you’re looking for something fun and affordable to do this fall, what better way to enjoy the upcoming beautiful cooler weather than with free outdoor movies for the whole family or even on your next date night? It’s a fascinating way to see some of your favorite films or discover new ones.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Tennessee Tribune
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
Comments / 0