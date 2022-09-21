MARTA officials say they have seen the future of transit in cities such as Indianapolis, and it’s riding on rubber tires. Bus rapid transit is designed to mimic rail lines. It’s faster than regular local bus service. And though it’s not as fast as rail, it’s cheaper to build. This week, MARTA is leading a Clayton County delegation to Indianapolis, which the transit agency says offers the kind of rapid bus service metro Atlanta residents can expect. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited the city last month to assess the service.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO