Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA sees metro Atlanta’s transit future in Indianapolis

MARTA officials say they have seen the future of transit in cities such as Indianapolis, and it’s riding on rubber tires. Bus rapid transit is designed to mimic rail lines. It’s faster than regular local bus service. And though it’s not as fast as rail, it’s cheaper to build. This week, MARTA is leading a Clayton County delegation to Indianapolis, which the transit agency says offers the kind of rapid bus service metro Atlanta residents can expect. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited the city last month to assess the service.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS 46

Top Hair Care Trends For Fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
bostonnews.net

ATLANTA RESIDENTS TO HAVE GREATER ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE ORTHODONTIC CARE AS GEORGIA SCHOOL OF ORTHODONTICS INCREASES RESIDENTS' CLASS SIZE

ATLANTA (September 22, 2022) - Atlanta residents soon will have greater access to more affordable orthodontic care as the Georgia School of Orthodontics is now able to train more resident dentists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics to serve the public at its two Atlanta campuses. GSO has received approval from the Commission on Dental Accreditation to increase residents' enrollment from 36 orthodontic residents per class to 45 per class at each campus.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to free movie nights around metro Atlanta this fall

If you’re looking for something fun and affordable to do this fall, what better way to enjoy the upcoming beautiful cooler weather than with free outdoor movies for the whole family or even on your next date night? It’s a fascinating way to see some of your favorite films or discover new ones.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post

Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
ATLANTA, GA

