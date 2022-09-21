LexArt hosted its fifth bimonthly art HOP of 2022 on Sept. 16. The event hosted about 35 locations where hoppers are able to connect with local artists and view their work. Due to the size of participating galleries and sites, a walk from the most eastern location to the furthest western location is an hour long. Most venues are concentrated in the middle of downtown Lexington to help visitors discover the most art they can during the three hour event.

