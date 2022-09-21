Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky Kernel
LexArts HOP explores connections and artistry in Lexington
LexArt hosted its fifth bimonthly art HOP of 2022 on Sept. 16. The event hosted about 35 locations where hoppers are able to connect with local artists and view their work. Due to the size of participating galleries and sites, a walk from the most eastern location to the furthest western location is an hour long. Most venues are concentrated in the middle of downtown Lexington to help visitors discover the most art they can during the three hour event.
Kentucky Kernel
Not the superior Cats; Kentucky finishes ninth in Bearcat Invitational
Kentucky mens golf finished in ninth place in the Bearcat Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday. The hosts, the Cincinnati Bearcats, were too much for the rest of the field as they won the. tournament at 7-under-par. Kentucky finished the tournament 13-over-par, taking ninth in the tournament. The Bearcat Invitational...
Comments / 0