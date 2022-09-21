ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Jeff Harris Named Chief Marketing Officer At Sam Houston State University

Sam Houston State University has named Jeff Harris to serve in the newly created role of chief marketing officer at Sam Houston State University, effective November 7, 2022. Harris currently serves as the associate vice president of Marketing & Communications at Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN. “I’m excited to...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
HS Football: Statement Win Over Conroe Showcases The Woodlands Proficiency

THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a huge defensive battle against New Caney, The Woodlands looks to redeem themselves with a win over their longest “rival”, Conroe. Coming off a win against Willis, Conroe looks to continue their district win streak against The Woodlands. Woodforest Bank Stadium on Friday night was the home to The Woodlands Highlanders vs the Conroe Tigers.
CONROE, TX
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Alumni To Be Honored

Six Sam Houston State University alumni who have made significant contributions to their professions, communities and alma mater will be recognized as the 2022 recipients of the SHSU Distinguished Alumni awards, Outstanding Young Alumnus award, and Alumni Service awards. Bearkats to be honored during the Distinguished Alumni Gala on Oct....
HOUSTON, TX
WALLER CO. FAIR OPENS THIS WEEKEND

The 77th Waller County Fair kicks off this weekend at the Waller County Fairgrounds in Hempstead. Activities open tomorrow (Friday) with the commercial pen of two show at 10 a.m. and awards at 5 p.m. They continue on Saturday with the fair parade through downtown Hempstead at 10 a.m., the announcement of the Fair Queen and Little Mr. and Miss Waller County starting at 5:15 p.m., and entertainment from Ella Langley at 9 p.m. and Scotty McCreery at 10:30 p.m.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Ranked No. 1 for Quality Leadership by Vizient

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital was ranked No. 1 out of 148 members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Locker Talk: Willis Football Eyeing Big Season In 2022

WILLIS HAS PLAYED FOOTBALL SINCE 1928. SINCE THEIR INCEPTION, THE WILDKATS HAVE MADE THE PLAYOFFS 20 TIMES. IN 1967 THE TEAM AT AR TURNER – THE WILLIS ALL-BLACK HIGH SCHOOL PRIOR TO INTEGRATION – WENT ON TO WIN THE CLASS A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. IN THE PAST 10 YEARS, WILLIS HAS MADE THE POSTSEASON FOUR TIMES WITH ALL OF THOSE BERTHS COMING FROM FOURTH-PLACE FINISHES IN DISTRICT PLAY.
WILLIS, TX
Here to Help: First-Generation Center

"Here to Help" highlights the many student services available at SHSU. Often these services are provided at little or no cost with a Bearkat OneCard. If your department would like to be featured email today@shsu.edu. Many students who arrive at Sam Houston State University every semester are the first in...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Madisonville falls to Livingston, still searching for first home win

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Despite taking a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal on their first possession of the game, the 10th ranked Madisonville Mustangs could not overcome Livingston Friday night, falling 21-9. The Mustangs grabbed momentum early thanks to a Jakeithon Owens interception cutting Livingston’s first drive short. The Mustangs settled for the field goal from Alexander Torres. Livingston responded with 21 straight points and a fourth quarter touchdown from Madisonville was not enough.
MADISONVILLE, TX
Classroom Champion: Brynlee Urbantke from Madisonville High School

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School’s Brynlee Urbantke is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2022-2023 school year. The Madisonville High School senior has a 5.65 grade point average and ranks fifth in her class. Brynlee is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and volunteers as a summer league coach.
MADISONVILLE, TX
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. Blue Bell Creameries, at 1101 South Blue Bell Road in Brenham, will be the site for this month’s social. Chamber members can enjoy fellowship, food and refreshments while exchanging business...
BRENHAM, TX
Mason Woods to bring 1,300 new homes to Cypress; preselling begins Sept. 24

Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region. (Rendering courtesy Taylor Morrison) Officials with Taylor Morrison and Tri Pointe Homes announced in a Sept. 23 press release plans for a new community coming to the Cypress area. Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region.
CYPRESS, TX
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 24-25

Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 24-25. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Main Street Market is a farmers and artisan market held in Conroe. Shop local vendors, farmers, makers, chefs and artists. 9-1 p.m. Free (entry). Rain or shine. 205 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.mainstreetmarketctx.com.
CONROE, TX

