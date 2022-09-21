The 77th Waller County Fair kicks off this weekend at the Waller County Fairgrounds in Hempstead. Activities open tomorrow (Friday) with the commercial pen of two show at 10 a.m. and awards at 5 p.m. They continue on Saturday with the fair parade through downtown Hempstead at 10 a.m., the announcement of the Fair Queen and Little Mr. and Miss Waller County starting at 5:15 p.m., and entertainment from Ella Langley at 9 p.m. and Scotty McCreery at 10:30 p.m.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO