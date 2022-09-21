Read full article on original website
North Freeway reopens after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston Police. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near W. Mount Houston Road. All lanes were shutdown until the afternoon. Details...
Judge denies bond for man charged with killing friend of 30 years and his 2-year-old son
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son will stay behind bars for now. A judge denied bond for 38-year-old Bolanie Fadairo and said his two murder charges may be upgraded to capital murder. Houston police said Bolanie Fadairo is the man seen...
