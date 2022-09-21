The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO