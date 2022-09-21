ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin man convicted of killing mother

Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
TUALATIN, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keizer, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Keizer, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

School bus driver in Salem arrested for DUI

SALEM, Ore. — A school bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools was arrested Thursday on charges relating to driving under the influence while operating a school bus, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department. Katy Anne Fowler, 42, is charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering...
SALEM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Woman killed in Northwest Portland park

The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#A Man And A Woman#Violent Crime#Northeast Cherry Avenue
kptv.com

Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
clayconews.com

DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION

CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash

Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy