Tualatin man convicted of killing mother
Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
kptv.com
Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.
Keizer woman stabbed while attempting to stop domestic violence incident
A Keizer woman was stabbed while attempting to disrupt an early morning domestic violence incident.
Woman shot to death at Wallace Park in NW Portland
A woman was shot and killed in a Northwest Portland park not far from Chapman Elementary School late Friday night, authorities said.
2 teens arrested, charged in connection with prowling, carjacking incidents
Battleground police arrested a pair of 17-year-olds for allegedly attempting to break into multiple cars, attempted carjacking
Salem police release new details on allegedly fleeing suspect; family releases hospital bed photos
Authorities have announced that a suspect who was hospitalized after a Salem police pursuit fell and hit his head after being tased by an officer, according to Salem Police Department.
School bus driver in Salem arrested for DUI
SALEM, Ore. — A school bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools was arrested Thursday on charges relating to driving under the influence while operating a school bus, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department. Katy Anne Fowler, 42, is charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering...
Woman killed in Northwest Portland park
The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
$50K reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of any suspects after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Portland, the USPIS announced.
WWEEK
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
kptv.com
2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co.
BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - Two teenage boys were arrested in Battle Ground, Wash. in connection with an attempted armed carjacking on Wednesday, according to the City of Battle Ground. Police are looking for a third suspect. At about 10 p.m., police responded to the area of Southeast Clark Avenue...
Deputies recover 92K fentanyl pills during bust: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reportedly seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation.
clayconews.com
DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION
CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
kezi.com
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into delivery van in Salem
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a delivery van in Salem.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash
Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
Salem police identify suspect injured during pursuit
Authorities have identified a suspect, sought for multiple felonies and warrants, who was hurt while running away from police on Tuesday, according to Salem Police Department.
2 arrested after more than $30K stolen from Salem bar
Two people were arrested after a robbery at Salem's Graveyard Bar in early September, according to authorities.
