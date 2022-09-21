Read full article on original website
Related
roberts.edu
Roberts Partners with Local Churches
In harmony with its quality Christian tradition, Roberts Wesleyan University offers a Partnership Program for churches and their students who enroll at Roberts. The University will match 50% to 100% of scholarship assistance provided by the home church, up to a level of $1,000. All traditional undergraduate students enrolled full-time...
roberts.edu
Student Spotlight: Autumn Dillow’23 (Biology)
“I feel that I have a better sense of who I am and who I want to be thanks to my time at Roberts.”. Autumn Dillow is a wonderful example of academic, spiritual, and extracurricular excellence at Roberts. She is the Student Body President for the academic year 2022-23, the co-founder of the Medical Club, and the captain of the Junior Varsity women’s soccer team.
Comments / 0