“I feel that I have a better sense of who I am and who I want to be thanks to my time at Roberts.”. Autumn Dillow is a wonderful example of academic, spiritual, and extracurricular excellence at Roberts. She is the Student Body President for the academic year 2022-23, the co-founder of the Medical Club, and the captain of the Junior Varsity women’s soccer team.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO