ST. PETER, MINN. — The Central College women's tennis team had a pair of doubles team in action at the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Saturday. Alex Griggs (senior, Knoxville) and Jenna Hernandez (junior, Slater, Ballard HS) were defeated 8-3 in their first round match by a team from Concordia University – Moorhead (Minn.). They bowed out against a team from St. Mary's (Minn.) 8-5 in the consolation.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO