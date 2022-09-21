Read full article on original website
Related
central.edu
Central men close out conference tennis meet
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Central College men's tennis team wrapped up its weekend at the American Rivers Conference Individual Championships Saturday with a pair of quarterfinalists in the C-Flight singles bracket. Rain impacted the schedule much of the day Friday and forced a late night but all 12 Dutch...
central.edu
Dutch fourth at Millikin triathlon meet
DECATUR, ILLINOIS — Competing in its largest meet of the season, the Central College women's triathlon team took fourth in a nine-team event hosted by Millikin University (Ill.) Saturday morning. The Dutch totaled 113 points, trailing the champions of North Central College (Ill.) by 60 points. Hailey Poe of...
central.edu
Two singles matches for Central women at tennis regional
SAINT PETER, MINN. — Rain washed out the doubles at the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Friday but the Central College women's tennis team got in a pair of singles matches. Jennifer Larson (sophomore, Newton) battled well in her second set but ultimately fell 6-0, 7-5 against Hailey Trebil...
central.edu
Central leads women's golf tourney in Nebraska
LINCOLN, NEB.—Central College has grabbed a seven-shot lead after the first day of the 36-hole Nebraska Wesleyan University Fall Invitational women's golf tournament. The Dutch shot 321 while Mount Marty College (S.D.) is at 328 with Concordia University (Neb.) at 334 and host Nebraska Wesleyan University at 339. Delaney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
central.edu
Central makes men's cross country performance jump
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN.—Improving four spots over the previous year, the Central College men's cross country team was sixth in a oversized 29-team field at the Roy Griak Invitational Friday afternoon. NCAA Division II school Michigan Tech University had 62 points to take the top spot over the University of Wisconsin-La...
central.edu
Dutch close out doubles at women’s tennis regional
ST. PETER, MINN. — The Central College women's tennis team had a pair of doubles team in action at the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Saturday. Alex Griggs (senior, Knoxville) and Jenna Hernandez (junior, Slater, Ballard HS) were defeated 8-3 in their first round match by a team from Concordia University – Moorhead (Minn.). They bowed out against a team from St. Mary's (Minn.) 8-5 in the consolation.
central.edu
Dutch women’s soccer team Freys the Pioneers
PELLA — An assist and a goal from midfielder Abby Frey (junior, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS) powered the Central College women's soccer team to a 2-0 win over the University of Wisconsin – Platteville Saturday afternoon. Central (6-2-1) continued its roll through September by winning its fifth-straight...
central.edu
Central 10th in Minnesota women's cross country meet
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN.—Competing in a 30-team field that included several NCAA Division II squads, the Central College women's cross country team was 10th Friday at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota. The University of Minnesota-Duluth won with 65, followed by Winona State (Minn.) at 88 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
central.edu
Hamerlinck, Scott win conference B-Flight doubles tennis bracket
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Central College men's tennis continued its run of B-Flight doubles championships at the American Rivers Conference Individual Championships Friday night. Nick Scott (junior, Fort Benton, Mont., Great Falls Central Catholic HS) and Caleb Hamerlinck (senior, Huxley, Ballard HS) won all four of their B-Flight doubles matches after a first-round bye, ending with an 8-5 win over Loras College's Kareem Kassas and Sean Gelski in the title.
Comments / 0