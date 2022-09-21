Read full article on original website
fortmillprepsports.com
Falcons picks up first win on the season; Allen makes Fort Mill history
The late Gus Allen now has some company at the top of the mountain as the all-time winningest football coach in Fort Mill Township history. And it’s someone he would be happy with. Gus Allen was joined by his son, Michael Allen, Nation Ford head football coach, as the...
High School Standouts: Gaffney Indians
The Gaffney Indians pulled off an upset win at Northwestern last Friday, 28-7, in the High School Red Zone, knocking-off the number two team in the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll’s 4A rankings. Quarterback Grayson Loftis threw for 279 yards and three scores and the Indians defense limited a Trojans offense that was averaging 62 […]
North Carolina Woman's Snack Craving Leads To Huge Lottery Win
"I've been looking for somewhere to live for like two years," she said. "Now I can have a place of my own."
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratch-off win
A Shelby woman who was on a run for gas and potato chips took home more than she could ever imagine, NC Education Lottery officials said.
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
country1037fm.com
Winthrop University In South Carolina Now Has Food Delivery Bots
College kids have it MUCH better these days than we did back in the day. Winthrop University is about to become even more high tech. That’s right, the future is now in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Winthrop University introduced food robots to deliver food on campus. 15 bots have...
WBTV
One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte
The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
country1037fm.com
VooDoo Wings Restaurant Coming To Charlotte
I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t like wings. Later this year wing lovers in Charlotte will have another option to satisfy their cravings. Mobile, Alabama-based wing restaurant VooDoo Wings secured a 3200-square foot space on Highway 160 in Fort Mill and plans to open in December. If you’re familiar with the area, the space was formerly Blacow, which announced its closing this week. Franchisee Brandon Shively says the plan is to open five locations of VooDoo in Charlotte with expansion throughout the Carolinas. A spokesperson with National Restaurant Properties points to Fort Mill’s family vibe that makes it perfect for a brand such as VooDoo. This will be the first time the chain is moving outside its Alabama base. The menu features boneless or traditional type wings with 15 flavors to choose from. VooDoo marinates its chicken for 48 hours to ensure the best flavor and tenderness. Some customer favorites are Cajun Ranch, Lemon Pepper and of course VooDoo, a medium-heat soy and sriracha sauce. Customers can also choose BBQ and Teriyaki. There’s even a super spicy option known as The Bomb. Orders of wings come in numbers from 6-100 pieces. Not feeling the wing vibe? There’s also a Buffalo chicken sandwich and chicken salad. Other tasty treats at VooDoo include fried pickles, hand-cut fries and Buffalo mac and cheese. Don’t forget dessert! Choose from homemade banana pudding or Peanut Butter Cup pie in a cup. My mouth is watering already!
Charlotte Stories
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte
Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
Construction begins on The Perch apartments in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Work is underway on Ram Realty Advisors’ newest multifamily project in Charlotte’s West End. Called The Perch, the two-building apartment project at 718 Gesco St. will be 217,000 square feet and have 213 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with balconies and uptown views. Amenities...
WBTV
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall. The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.
Schools in Dallas dismiss early due to water issue
GASTON COUNY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools are dismissing several schools early due to a problem with a water pipe Wednesday, Channel 9 has learned. The impacted schools in Dallas include Costner Elementary School, Carr Elementary School, W.C. Friday Middle School, and North Gaston High School. Officials with the...
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to the community. “John and...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina City Might Hire Sharpshooters To Control Deer Population
According to WCNC, an overwhelming deer population has the city of Tega Cay seeking a solution. They are considering a controversial way to get it under control. They are considering hiring “sharpshooters” to euthanize the deer. According to the State of South Carolina, this idea of deer control...
WCNC
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags. Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last...
Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT
Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
