Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez On The Premier League & Media Criticism
Manchester United and Argentina star Lisandro Martinez has spoken about playing in the Premier League and says he is not focused on any criticism he receives.
Boxing’s Olympic future plunged into further doubt after Iba backs president
The future of Olympic boxing was plunged into further doubt on Sunday as delegates of the sport’s world governing body for amateurs, the International Boxing Association (Iba), voted emphatically against permitting a leadership challenge to the incumbent president, Umar Kremlev. Kremlev was backed to continue by 106 votes to...
Comments / 0