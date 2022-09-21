Read full article on original website
MSU, Appalachian Regional Commission, local partners kickoff virtual reality career and job training initiative
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is kicking off an Appalachian Regional Commission-funded initiative to expand career exploration and job training opportunities in five counties by implementing virtual reality. MSU’s Research and Curriculum Unit hosted a kickoff event this week with state and federal ARC representatives, as well as representatives from...
Mississippi State University releases celebration hybrid bermudagrass
Mississippi State University’s Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station officially released Celebration Hybrid™ Bermudagrass (experimental name MSB 1017) at the 2022 Turfgrass Research Field Day on Sept. 22, 2022, held in Starkville, MS. The new cultivar is the first release out of the “Celebration X” breeding program, which stemmed...
Emergency manager at MSU emphasizes ongoing training availability
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State has completed several recent training sessions to prepare students, faculty and staff for potential emergency scenarios, and the university’s emergency manager is reminding the campus community that ongoing training sessions are available in person and online. Brent Crocker said a series of emergency preparedness and...
MSU mechanical engineering professor receives CAREER grant for atomic modeling research
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State faculty member in the university’s Bagley College of Engineering is utilizing a prestigious award from the National Science Foundation to advance his research on the magnetic properties of iron and cobalt, key elements for modern technologies and steel production. Doyl E. “Ted” Dickel, assistant...
MSU ITS, Adobe partnering for Friday digital literacy webinar
Mississippi State Information Technology Services is partnering with Adobe to host “Adobe Creative Digital Literacy,” a webinar scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday [Sept. 23]. Creative digital literacy project examples will be shared across curriculum for instructional adoption. Additionally, an overview of Creative Cloud programs available for faculty, staff and students will be demonstrated.
Survey seeks ideas on how to reimagine space
As students’ needs change, the Mississippi State University Libraries are striving to change too. According to Stephen Cunetto, Associate Dean for Community Relations & Strategic Initiatives, one of the most significant changes is how students use the library as a space. In recent years, students have wanted more study spaces in the MSU libraries, both for individual study and collaborative use. As this need increases, and as more and more resources move online, the libraries realize that reevaluating how we use our physical space is important, Cunetto said.
The First of Fall
The first signs of fall weather are starting to appear as autumnal tones gradually make their appearances within the flower beds of MSU's Chapel of Memories. While summer heat has remained persistent throughout September, cooler temperatures are expected next week with highs in the upper 70s.
Howell at the Observatory: A Halloween Themed Celestial Viewing Event
Come to the observatory to look at the skies! This event will be either October 28th or October 29th, depending on weather reports and which day will have clear skies. Please check our Facebook Page "Mississippi State University Museums and Galleries for updated dates and times, or announcement of cancellation.
MSU Libraries celebrates Banned Books Week, September 18-24
Mississippi State University Libraries joins libraries across the country in celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week, September 18-24. Focusing on the theme, “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us,” libraries are using social media, events, displays and more to highlight the important of free access to information.
Meteor Viewing at Noxubee Wildlife Refuge
Join Dr. Angelle Tanner at Noxubee Wildlife Refuge on November 18th to view the meteor shower. This event is weather dependent. Please check our Facebook page "Mississippi State Universtiy Museums and Galleries" for updated inforamation closer to the event. Dr. Angelle Tanner is the contact for this event.
