The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released. Queen Elizabeth II’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.The black stone slab has been set into the floor after replacing the old stone that had the names George VI and Elizabeth inscribed in gold lettering.The fresh stone now contains, in list form, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star,...

U.K. ・ 42 MINUTES AGO