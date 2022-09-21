Read full article on original website
Related
First picture of Queen’s gravestone revealed as Windsor chapel opens to public
The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released. Queen Elizabeth II’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.The black stone slab has been set into the floor after replacing the old stone that had the names George VI and Elizabeth inscribed in gold lettering.The fresh stone now contains, in list form, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star,...
U.K.・
Review: The Lumineers Lit up Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival
The Lumineers appeared at the first Sound on Sound Music Featival, performing hits like 'Ophelia' and 'Ho Hey.' Here's our review of the performance.
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date
The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
Comments / 0