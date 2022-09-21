ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

wclk.com

Butler Island Plantation Day is Saturday, October 1

Butler Island is the home to one of the largest plantations that ever existed in the state of Georgia. In 1859 many enslaved on the island were sold during the period known as The Weeping Time, commemorated annually the first weekend in March. Servant Emannuel Branch, a documentarian and educator,...
DARIEN, GA
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
FLORIDA STATE
justshortofcrazy.com

5 Reasons Why Outdoor Fun Seekers Will Want To Play In Kingsland, Georgia

Kingsland, located in the southeast coast of Georgia, is a cute little town offering up Southern hospitality, delicious seafood, interesting history, and, of course, loads of fun outdoor adventures. If your idea of a great vacation includes spending as much time outdoors as possible, Kingsland is the place for you.
KINGSLAND, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
justshortofcrazy.com

The One Georgia Coastal Destination That Should Be On Everyone’s Bucket List

Nestled on the southeast coast of Georgia, a few miles from the Georgia/Florida border Kingsland, is a charming small town oozing with natural beauty, Southern hospitality, delicious seafood, interesting shopping and loads of unique adventures. The big draw is the all that gorgeous coast, freshwater rivers and Intercostal Waterway, but...
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
FLORIDA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Log Tobacco Barn, Long County

This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
LONG COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: 4 tickets to Home & Patio Show

Your Projects. Our Experts. The Jacksonville Home and Patio Show, September 30-October 2 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Three days only to find fresh ideas and practical advice from local, trusted experts. Don’t miss Joe Mazza from HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe on Friday and Saturday, plus the ultimate pool giveaway. Visit our website to enter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Fiona, incoming cold front churn up dangerous beach conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ocean Rescue lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach have issued a Beach Safety Alert through the weekend due to dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions from Hurricane Fiona and an incoming cold front. The warning expires on Monday, so until then, people must stay out of the water. It’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
coastalillustrated.com

Caroline Champion celebrates 50 years

St. Simons Island resident Caroline Champion recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a party for family and close friends at The Lodge at Sea Island. Please see additional photos of the event at coastalillustrated.com.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

USS Orleck ready to welcome guests aboard next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The centerpiece of Jacksonville’s Naval Museum opens to the public next week. The USS Orleck will officially welcome guests on board starting Wednesday. “That is a neat hunk of steel, but without the men that served on her, that is all she would be,” said...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

