Butler Island Plantation Day is Saturday, October 1
Butler Island is the home to one of the largest plantations that ever existed in the state of Georgia. In 1859 many enslaved on the island were sold during the period known as The Weeping Time, commemorated annually the first weekend in March. Servant Emannuel Branch, a documentarian and educator,...
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
5 Reasons Why Outdoor Fun Seekers Will Want To Play In Kingsland, Georgia
Kingsland, located in the southeast coast of Georgia, is a cute little town offering up Southern hospitality, delicious seafood, interesting history, and, of course, loads of fun outdoor adventures. If your idea of a great vacation includes spending as much time outdoors as possible, Kingsland is the place for you.
The One Georgia Coastal Destination That Should Be On Everyone’s Bucket List
Nestled on the southeast coast of Georgia, a few miles from the Georgia/Florida border Kingsland, is a charming small town oozing with natural beauty, Southern hospitality, delicious seafood, interesting shopping and loads of unique adventures. The big draw is the all that gorgeous coast, freshwater rivers and Intercostal Waterway, but...
Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today
Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
Italian was off the menu for a few nights when more than a dozen violations shut down this downtown restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A downtown eatery was forced to close for a few days—after inspectors found more than a dozen health violations. Inspectors had to make four trips to the Italian restaurant before things were up to par. The inspector found living and dead roaches on counters and...
Free 4 You: 4 tickets to Home & Patio Show
Your Projects. Our Experts. The Jacksonville Home and Patio Show, September 30-October 2 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Three days only to find fresh ideas and practical advice from local, trusted experts. Don’t miss Joe Mazza from HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe on Friday and Saturday, plus the ultimate pool giveaway. Visit our website to enter.
Hurricane Fiona, incoming cold front churn up dangerous beach conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ocean Rescue lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach have issued a Beach Safety Alert through the weekend due to dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions from Hurricane Fiona and an incoming cold front. The warning expires on Monday, so until then, people must stay out of the water. It’s...
John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
2 factors make trees dangerous in major storm. Here’s what to look for, Jacksonville-area expert says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As The Weather Authority continues to monitor the very active tropics amid the height of hurricane season, residents whose yards are filled with foliage — specifically trees — are reminded of the threat they could pose to homes and people. On the Eastside, a...
Locals Bar owner in San Marco is fed up with high JEA bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sky high JEA bills are something that affects everybody and we know this because of the hundreds of comments on social media that keep flooding in from people all across Jacksonville about their high bills. Some bills are doubling, tripling or even worse. But it's not...
High school football ‘22: Friday night scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re officially through the halfway point of the regular season. Week 5 turned the page to the midway mark. District play ramps up significantly next week and playoff pressures begin ramping up. So, how did Friday night’s football action play out?. Top-ranked Trinity Christian...
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
Caroline Champion celebrates 50 years
St. Simons Island resident Caroline Champion recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a party for family and close friends at The Lodge at Sea Island. Please see additional photos of the event at coastalillustrated.com.
USS Orleck ready to welcome guests aboard next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The centerpiece of Jacksonville’s Naval Museum opens to the public next week. The USS Orleck will officially welcome guests on board starting Wednesday. “That is a neat hunk of steel, but without the men that served on her, that is all she would be,” said...
Jacksonville students collecting bottled water for Jackson, Mississippi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students will collect bottles of water to send to people in Jackson, Mississippi, who are dealing with the aftermath of another clean water crisis. That water drive is happening at James Weldon Johnson Park on Sunday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. There are two...
