Read full article on original website
Related
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Business Insider
Russia expected to ban men of military age from leaving the country as thousands try to flee Putin's call-up, report says
Russia is expected to respond to men fleeing the country by closing the borders to conscription-age men, according to Meduza.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian civilians protest Ukraine war draft
Protests are being held across Russia as Vladimir Putin attempts to draft up to one million reservists to the war in Ukraine - not the 300,000 originally reported by Russian media.Some 7,000 people entered Finland from Russia on Thursday, fleeing to avoid the draft, and Russian human rights project OVD-Info state that 16,500 arrests of those protesting have been made since February.Faced with Ukraine’s recent devestating counterattack, Putin has once more threatened nuclear action, announcing he will use “all the means at our disposal” and is “not bluffing”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
Opinion: Putin's army without a cause
When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history? Russia's retreat in the east has only heightened that question.
Iran must ‘deal decisively with those who oppose country’s security and tranquillity’, says president
Iran’s president has called on his nation to “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity”, according to state media.His call comes as mass protests continue to sweep through the Middle Eastern state after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by the Islamic republic’s morality police.Though official fatality figures are yet to be released, state broadcasters estimate that at least 41 people have been killed in the unrest, which saw demonstrations flare up in most of the country’s 31 provinces.Raisi’s remarks arrived during a telephone conversation with the family of a...
Comments / 0