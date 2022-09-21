ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Hernando County, FL
Accidents
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Ian’s track shifts west and could become a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian continues to push through the Caribbean as a tropical storm Sunday morning. While computer models still do not agree on the track by Wednesday, there are some general trends. The official cone of uncertainty, and the track in the American computer model, have shifted significantly to the west. If this trend holds, the storm would pass by the Suncoast offshore, then make landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Thursday. We would still rough seas, high winds, and potentially heavy rainfall. The European model still has the storm making landfall north of Tampa, which would be worst-case scenario for the Suncoast.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#I 75#Trucks#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox13news.com

Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
995qyk.com

Big Bend And US 41 Closed This Weekend

Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
GIBSONTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy