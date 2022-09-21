ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman charged after 3-year-old nephew pushed into Lake Michigan: police

By Melissa Espana, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A woman has been charged on allegations she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.

Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday.

Scientists find high levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in school uniforms

A police source told WGN on Tuesday that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing the 3-year-old boy into the lake. Police said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water around 1 p.m. Monday.

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition. The boy is currently on life support.

A source confirmed to WGN that Moreno is the boy’s aunt. A police report said the boy was in the care of his grandmother Monday. When his grandmother went upstairs to change, the boy’s aunt took him out of the home, the source said.

Authorities have not released the surveillance video from Navy Pier.

