HSHS Medical Group is now offering the flu vaccine for anyone six months and older at their HSHS Drive-Thru Care locations in O’Fallon, Springfield and Decatur. The drive-thru sites will only have regular-dose flu vaccines. For those needing a high-dose vaccine, they will need to coordinate that with their primary care office. The drive-thru locations are also not able to provide flu vaccines for children enrolled in the Illinois Medicaid Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. Patients enrolled in this program will need to coordinate with their primary care office or the local health department.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO