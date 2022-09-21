Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois Dept. on Aging to retirees: Action required to claim property tax rebate
“Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit will automatically receive a property tax rebate under Governor Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan,” said Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Director Paula Basta. “Older adults and retirees may not realize they can get the rebate as well, but only if they submit the right paperwork to the State of Illinois.”
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois awarded $6.8 million equity grant from U.S. Department of Labor
Funds aimed to promote equitable access to the unemployment insurance system. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) has announced Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The grant will allow IDES to better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance (UI) system.
Illinois Business Journal
Jobs up, unemployment rates down in all 14 metro areas of Illinois
The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August according to preliminary data released on Sept. 22, 2022, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros. “Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low...
Illinois Business Journal
Flu shots available at HSHS Medical Group drive-thru locations, primary care offices
HSHS Medical Group is now offering the flu vaccine for anyone six months and older at their HSHS Drive-Thru Care locations in O’Fallon, Springfield and Decatur. The drive-thru sites will only have regular-dose flu vaccines. For those needing a high-dose vaccine, they will need to coordinate that with their primary care office. The drive-thru locations are also not able to provide flu vaccines for children enrolled in the Illinois Medicaid Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. Patients enrolled in this program will need to coordinate with their primary care office or the local health department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Business Journal
Pritzker issues statement responding to legislators’ alleged misconduct
Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement in response to misconduct allegations against two legislators, Illinois State Senators Emil Jones III and Michael Hastings:. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges.
Illinois Business Journal
Rep. Miller shares information regarding 2022 Military Academy nomination process
The Office of Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) released the following information on the U.S. Service Academy nomination process for juniors and seniors in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District:. Members of Congress are able to nominate young men and women from their respective districts to one of our country’s four service...
Comments / 0