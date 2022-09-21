Fifty-eight players will be on the ice today as the Penguins open training camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. There are more players than the two sheets of ice can accommodate so the team will be split into three squads. Team 1 and Team 2 will hit the ice at 9 AM and after 45 minutes of drills, they will scrimmage from 10 AM to 10:45. Team 3 will take the ice at 11:30 AM and then return at 12:40 PM.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO