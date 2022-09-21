Read full article on original website
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenKempton, PA
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
lvpnews.com
CELEBRATING 125 YEARS Grace UCC plants seeds to help community prosper
“This church has been planting seeds for 125 years,” The Rev. Carol Bastin told her congregation on Sept. 11. “We have yet to see all the results of this.” This special service marked the 125th anniversary of Grace United Church of Christ, on the south side of Allentown.
lvpnews.com
Coroner’s Office, Forensics Center receives funding for upgrades
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensics Center will receive a $100,000 state grant for communication equipment upgrades, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. These equipment upgrades will ensure that the coroner’s office continues the ability to remain state-of-the-art with the latest in communication technology and continued...
lvpnews.com
Janice E. Jacob
Janice E. Jacob, 76, of Macungie, died Sept. 13, 2022, at home. She and her husband, Barry L. Bloch, were together 41 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Pauline (Backenstoe) Werley. She was a computer operator for Rodale Press for 27 years and...
lvpnews.com
Charles M. Herbert Jr.
Charles M. Herbert Jr., 84, of Coopersburg, died Sept. 10, 2022, at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Charles M. and Dorothy (Lynd) Herbert. A 1956 graduate of Cheltenham High School in North Philadelphia, he earned a Bachelor’s degree from Maryville College in Tennessee.
lvpnews.com
Mary Ellen Hotsko
Mary Ellen Hotsko, 97, formerly of South Whitehall Township, died Sept. 9, 2022, in Country Meadows Allentown. Born March 23, 1925 in Mauch Chunk, she was the daughter of Myron and Bertha (Schantz) O’Neill. She married George Hotsko on May 5, 1947, and, from this union, two sons were...
lvpnews.com
Curtain Rises: Cedar Crest College has a ‘Clue’
A play based on a classic Hasbro board game will open in Samuels Theatre, Cedar Crest College. “Clue: On Stage” has its collegiate premiere, Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 at the Allentown college. The play was inspired by the murder mystery game created in Britain in 1943, as well...
lvpnews.com
8 DAYS A WEEK: Your look at Valley Arts
Phil Vassar, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Country music hit-maker, piano player and singer Phil Vassar was born May 28, 1962, in Lynchburg, Va. He debuted on the country music scene in the late 1990s, co-writing singles for Tim McGraw (“For a Little While,” “My Next Thirty Years”), Jo Dee Messina (“Bye, Bye,” “I’m Alright”), Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”) and Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”). His debut album, “Phil Vassar” (2000) yielded five hits on the U.S. Billboard country singles charts. His albums include “American Child” (2002), “Shaken Not Stirred” (2004), “Prayer of a Common Man” (2008), “Traveling Circus” (2009), “Noel” (2011), “American Soul” (2016) and “Stripped Down” (2020). Vassar has charted 19 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, including two that reached No. 1: “Just Another Day in Paradise” (2000) and “In a Real Love” (2004). Tickets: box office, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe.; www.ticketmaster.com; Ticketmaster: 800-745-3000; 866-605-PEAK (7325). Information: https://www.pennspeak.com/events/all; 866-605-PEAK (7325)
lvpnews.com
Mandy Patinkin at State
Mandy Patinkin, star of stage and screen, will perform 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14, State Theatre Center for the Arts, Easton. State Theatre officials made the Patinkin concert announcement Sept. 14. Tickets for Patinkin’s concert went on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 to State Theatre members. Tickets for Patinkin’s...
lvpnews.com
State Theatre: Shelley Brown previews 2022-23 season
Ringo Starr’s trademark phrase is usually accompanied by the former Beatles’ drummer holding up his open-palmed hands making the sign of V for Victory, or in his case, the Peace Sign. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band’s long-delayed concert was Sept. 9 at the State Theatre for...
