Phil Vassar, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Country music hit-maker, piano player and singer Phil Vassar was born May 28, 1962, in Lynchburg, Va. He debuted on the country music scene in the late 1990s, co-writing singles for Tim McGraw (“For a Little While,” “My Next Thirty Years”), Jo Dee Messina (“Bye, Bye,” “I’m Alright”), Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”) and Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”). His debut album, “Phil Vassar” (2000) yielded five hits on the U.S. Billboard country singles charts. His albums include “American Child” (2002), “Shaken Not Stirred” (2004), “Prayer of a Common Man” (2008), “Traveling Circus” (2009), “Noel” (2011), “American Soul” (2016) and “Stripped Down” (2020). Vassar has charted 19 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, including two that reached No. 1: “Just Another Day in Paradise” (2000) and “In a Real Love” (2004). Tickets: box office, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe.; www.ticketmaster.com; Ticketmaster: 800-745-3000; 866-605-PEAK (7325). Information: https://www.pennspeak.com/events/all; 866-605-PEAK (7325)

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO