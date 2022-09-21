ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Repeat Our COVID Mistakes When It Comes to Climate

The COVID-19 pandemic did not see bodies pile high or mass graves. The numbers being reported in the press are just that—abstract numbers. In the absence of visible evidence of imminent doom, the risk to human life can be weighed against the risk to economic well-being, individual freedom, or poten­tial social disorder—and people come to different conclusions. Some have gone so far as to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax conjured by government authorities to impose tyrannical controls over the pop­ulation.Pandemics test the ability of societies to act collec­tively, either within nations or internationally. To do so effectively...
PUBLIC HEALTH

