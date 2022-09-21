During the South Whitehall Sept. 7 commissioners’ meeting, Police Capt. Michael Sorrentino was recognized for his 33 years of service with the township police department. “What I have tonight is a Distinguished Service Award presented to Capt. Michael A. Sorrentino. The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners, township staff and citizens of South Whitehall Township would like to take this time to recognize your distinguished career of service with the South Whitehall Township Police Department, from July 17, 1989 to Sept. 2, 2022, and your 33-year career with the South Whitehall Township Police Department has been one of exemplary commitment and stellar leadership as you’ve served our community ...”

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO