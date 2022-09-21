Read full article on original website
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
Mildred V. Heckman
Mildred V. Heckman, 89, formerly of Orefield, died peacefully Sept. 8, 2022, in Luther Crest, South Whitehall. Born Oct. 25, 1933, in Allentown, she a daughter of the late Harvey C. and Mazie E. Reinhart Koch. She and her late husband, Daniel C. Heckman, shared 62 years of marriage. A...
Board honors Capt. Michael Sorrentino upon his retirement
During the South Whitehall Sept. 7 commissioners’ meeting, Police Capt. Michael Sorrentino was recognized for his 33 years of service with the township police department. “What I have tonight is a Distinguished Service Award presented to Capt. Michael A. Sorrentino. The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners, township staff and citizens of South Whitehall Township would like to take this time to recognize your distinguished career of service with the South Whitehall Township Police Department, from July 17, 1989 to Sept. 2, 2022, and your 33-year career with the South Whitehall Township Police Department has been one of exemplary commitment and stellar leadership as you’ve served our community ...”
Deborah A. Hock
Deborah A. (Wotring) Hock of Upper Macungie Township, died peacefully Sept. 16, 2022, in her home. She was the wife of the late Randall R. Hock. Born in Orefield, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. Wotring Sr. and Helen M. (Hyrowich) Wotring. She graduated summa cum laude...
Mary Ellen Hotsko
Mary Ellen Hotsko, 97, formerly of South Whitehall Township, died Sept. 9, 2022, in Country Meadows Allentown. Born March 23, 1925 in Mauch Chunk, she was the daughter of Myron and Bertha (Schantz) O’Neill. She married George Hotsko on May 5, 1947, and, from this union, two sons were...
