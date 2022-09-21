ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Nurse hiring event in Carbondale

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. The Praise the Lard BBQ festival kicked off in Murphysboro, Ill. today. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A 2-hour...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Granny Puckett's Cupcakes opening Marion location

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A popular bakery in Herrin will soon be moving their business to Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Tammy Chandler, owner of Granny Puckett's Cupcakes, says the decision is a big move for her business after seeing lots of success in Herrin. "The main thing I will miss about...
MARION, IL
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Carbondale, IL
Education
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road

A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, September 22. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ram truck went off the right side of South County Line Road, just west of Old Marion Road, and flipped several times before landing on its top.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar

MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
MARION, IL
#Illinois University#Vice Chancellor#Linus College#Fall 2022#Siu Carbondale
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
CENTRALIA, IL
kbsi23.com

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
CHARLESTON, MO
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kbsi23.com

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Three injured in Franklin County rollover crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has released more information after multiple people were injured in a rollover crash on Wednesday night. According to a media release, the accident occurred on South County Line Road approximately ¼ mile west of Old Marion Road. During the course of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges

Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
CARBONDALE, IL

