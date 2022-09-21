Read full article on original website
ALICE JANE WHITESELL, 96
Passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. She was born November 28, 1925 in Hamilton, PA, the daughter of the late Crist Wachob and Louise (Brewer) Wachob. On September 16, 1947 Alice married Andrew Reed Whitesell and they shared 46 years of marriage together. She started going to the Senior Center after her husband passed away. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Chestnut Hill Senior Center, going on trips, playing bingo and the band. She also loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, James Lee Whitesell, Saltsburg, PA; son, Andrew Lou Whitesell & Denise Finley, Derry, PA; daughter, Shirley Fisher & husband, Karl, Black Lick, PA; daughter-in-law, Donna Whitesell, Trade City, PA; 9 Grandchildren; Numerous Great & Great Great Grandchildren; sister, Sallie Himes and also many Nieces, Nephews and Friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Reed Whitesell who died in 1994; brother, Lyle Wachob; sons, Gary & Lyle Whitesell and infant daughter, Pamela.
DAVID CAVES, JR., 78
David Caves, Jr., 78, of Indiana, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born on May 7, 1944 in Lima, PA, to the late David and Francis (Armstrong) Caves, he served as a Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister. Rev. Caves was a 1962 graduate of Penncrest High...
SHIRLEY MARIE ALLEN BALINT, 92
Shirley Marie Allen Balint, 92 of Indiana, passed away on September 23 2022, at Bethany Place Residence Care Center in Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 5, 1930, in Sharon, Shirley was raised by mother Hazel Lowman and stepfather Paul Lowman, along with father Edward Allen. Shirley...
G. BRUCE JENKINS, 90
G. Bruce Jenkins, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Indiana, PA. He was born in Bradenville, PA, on March 13, 1932, to the late Robert L. and Rachel M. (Hill) Jenkins. He was a remarkable man—filled with generosity, a tireless work ethic, empathy, optimism, and integrity. He was a role model for us all, and the world is a better place because of him.
18TH ANNUAL “LOVE OF LIFE” CAMPAIGN KICKS OFF WITH IN-PERSON AFFAIR
For the first time since 2019, an in-person gathering was held to kick off the Indiana Healthcare Foundation’s Love of Life Campaign to raise money for breast cancer treatment at Indiana Regional Medical Center and it’s related facilities. (Left to Right: IRMC Board Chairman Nathan Kovalchick, event host...
DANIEL P. KEOGH, 70
Daniel P. Keogh, 70 of Indiana, died recently. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY
No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
FORMER OWNER OF INDIANA MALL PASSES AWAY
One of the developers of the Indiana Mall has passed away. Officials with the Indiana Mall announced in a Facebook post today that George D. Zamias, Sr., developer and original owner of the Indiana Mall, passed away at the age of 92. Zamias was a pioneer in the shopping center...
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH
Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION
The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT
Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
FIRE REPORTED IN COAL SILO AT CONEMAUGH POWER PLANT COAL YARD
Fire crews from Indiana and Westmoreland Counties were dispatched last night for a reported structure fire in West Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 said the call went out at 6:15 PM for the incident on Power Plant Road. Clyde, Armagh-East Wheatfield, Black Lick, Fairfield, Bolivar and New Florence fire departments were dispatched at the time, along with Citizens Ambulance and the Indiana County HAZMAT team. The fire was reported in a coal silo at the Conemaugh Power Plant Coal Yard.
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON THURSDAY
At least one person had possible injuries in a crash yesterday in Black Lick Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched crews from the Black Lick, Blairsville and Aultman fire departments, Citizens Ambulance and State Police for the reported vehicle accident at 3:12 Thursday afternoon. Black Lick Fire Officials confirmed at least two cars were involved in the crash on Route 286 near Mill Street. State police have not released any details on this crash yet.
FETTERMAN CAMPAIGN STOPS BY INDIANA COUNTY
The campaign trail picked back up for one candidate for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, and his first stop was in Indiana County. Democratic nominee and Lt. Governor John Fetterman met more than 450 supporters at the KCAC last night for a rally and he talked about different topics, such as abortion rights, his battle with republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, and his health status after suffering a stroke before the primary election.
ROUNDUP OF WEDNESDAY’S ACTION
Marion Center avenged an earlier loss to Homer-Center, handing the Wildcats their second loss in consecutive nights. The Stingers won 3-2 last night. Marion Center took a 2-0 lead – 25-19 in the first game and 25-23 in the second – but Homer-Center rebounded to win the next two, 25-17, 25-20, before the Stingers won the final game, 15-13. For Homer-Center, Meegan Williams had 27 kills and Ashlynn Kerr had four aces.
PENNS MANOR EMERGES FROM WEEK 5 AS ONLY UNDEFEATED HERITAGE TEAM
Two teams – Penns Manor and Northern Cambria – entered Week 5 of the Heritage Conference football season undefeated, but only one still boasted an unblemished record Friday night after the Comets’ defeat of West Shamokin and the Colts’ loss to Homer-Center. Penns Manor routed the...
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WARNS PUBLIC OF FAKE EMAIL
Officials with the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce are warning the public of a fake email going around the area. They say an email is circulating saying it is coming from the Chamber of Commerce and it is asking recipients to open an attachment. They have not disclosed what the attachment is but they say it is not from the Chamber, and to not open either the email or the attachment.
WEEK FIVE HAS INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
The halfway point of the high school football regular season arrives tonight with four games on our Renda Broadcasting stations, and two of them on Renda Digital TV. On WCCS, Homer-Center comes into its game with undefeated Northern Cambria with the Wildcats looking to stop a two-game slide. Homer-Center coach...
REPORT: IUP TO NAME WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH
IUP is set to name a new women’s basketball coach. IUP will start its season with an exhibition game at Division I power Duke on November 5th.
DRUG SENTENCINGS TO BE HELD TODAY IN COUNTY COURT
A woman who was arrested as part of a 2019 drug sweep will be sentenced today. 46-year old Tammy Francine Ressler of Vintondale will be in court for the hearing at 8:30 this morning. She pleaded guilty in August of this year to a lone charge of possession of a controlled substance, while charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication were not prosecuted. The incident goes back to February of this year. She had been previously implicated in “operation one-pot”, a drug sweep conducted by state police in May of 2019.
