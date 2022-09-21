ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Eichner on Why Paul Rudd Was the Perfect Guest for Special ‘Bros’ Episode of ‘Billy on the Street’

Billy Eichner says that while there’s currently no plans to return full-time to Billy on the Street, bringing along Paul Rudd to do his recent one-off episode promoting Bros was an easy choice. “Will there be more? Maybe on special occasions,” Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter during the Sept. 20 New York premiere carpet for his upcoming Universal Pictures film. “I’m never going to do it as much as I used to. I’ve been very focused on Bros, obviously. But you never know. One might pop up here and there when the time is right.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of...
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai’s Alicia Hannah-Kim On Playing A “Delicious” Baddie, ‘Squid Game’ Dreams & What The Future Holds for Kim Da-Eun

Alicia Hannah-Kim’s latest role as the first female sensei in Netflix Cobra Kai may give observers the false impression that she’s an overnight success. But before her likeness was wrapped around a building in the famed Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove, she was waiting tables, auditioning, and dreaming of one day being the representation she lacked growing up in her native Australia. Hannah-Kim, who is of Korean descent, recalls her difficult journey climbing that Hollywood ladder which includes having to turn down stereotypical roles, rejection, and thoughts of giving up before she got the call for Cobra Kai. “Being an ‘overnight success’...
