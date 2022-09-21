ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap

There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Austin neighborhoods these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a sugary liquid...
