HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO