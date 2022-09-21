Read full article on original website
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Southington school leader defends teacher who used vocab sheet featuring inclusive terms
Officials with Southington Public Schools say they support a high school English teacher who used a vocabulary list including terms like cisgender, transgender and white privilege.
Yale New Haven Health lays off over 70 in pandemic restructuring, VP says
Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) laid off 72 management-level employees on Wednesday. “These positions are all management-level and above,” Vincent Petrini, senior vice president at YNHH, said in responding to a Connecticut Post story. “It’s part of a restructuring post-pandemic. No direct patient-facing positions are impacted by this action.”
darientimes.com
Opinion: On Banned Books Week, a CT library director says 'we received numerous ugly complaints'
The rising number of challenges to books at public libraries across the country is gravely troubling. Libraries play a crucial role in our democracy. Our job is to collect material and provide programming that reflects our communities but also represents diverse viewpoints. Intellectual freedom is the cornerstone of a democracy and it is essential that multiple views be represented.
New Haven Independent
Historical Society Program Focuses On Connecticut’s Classic Schoolhouses
SEYMOUR — Step back in time and learn about the small, unique schools that popped up across 18th- and 19th-century Connecticut in a special live program hosted by the Seymour Historical Society on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. Given the much larger size of modern educational facilities, nothing...
CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce
(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
smithmountainlake.com
Protest over controversial worksheet given to students
SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
Lamont, Stefanowski make sales pitch to Connecticut business leaders
Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, fielded questions at a Connecticut Business and Industry Association event in Hartford. It was familiar territory for two wealthy businessmen.
institutionalinvestor.com
‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley
Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Yale Daily News
Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections
This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
Parents peeved over Southington HS word list
Parents peeved over Southington High School word list from a teacher on identity terms, including transgender, CIS gender and white privilege
greenwichfreepress.com
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
New substance abuse rehab space opening in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those recovering from substance abuse are about to get a new resource in New Haven. Gov. Ned Lamont was among those present for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Recovery and Wellness Center, which aims to provide a short-term therapeutic living environment for people in […]
Journal Inquirer
Social media forum takes local police to task for lacking transparency, threatening retaliation
An online forum dedicated to reporting breaking news of criminal activity, fires, and road accidents has leveled allegations against two local police departments, claiming Manchester Police intimidate site contributors and threaten retaliation if they continue to post incidents as they happen. The South Windsor Police Department has also come under...
NewsTimes
Bradley International ranks below average among mid-sized North American airports in new survey
Bradley International Airport finished 15th out of 19 mid-sized North American airports in the J.D. Power 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction study, which was released Wednesday. The Windsor Locks-based airport was one of nine in the category that finished with a below average score. Only three other airports finished with...
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
Health Headlines: Yale doctor speaks on link between COVID and brain damage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New research shows a connection between covid and brain damage. Records of 5.6 million people in the U.S. who have not had covid were compared with the records of 154,000 veterans who did have covid. Those who were positive experienced more brain dangers. “A really substantial increase in their risk […]
sheltonherald.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
