Hamden, CT

darientimes.com

Opinion: On Banned Books Week, a CT library director says 'we received numerous ugly complaints'

The rising number of challenges to books at public libraries across the country is gravely troubling. Libraries play a crucial role in our democracy. Our job is to collect material and provide programming that reflects our communities but also represents diverse viewpoints. Intellectual freedom is the cornerstone of a democracy and it is essential that multiple views be represented.
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Historical Society Program Focuses On Connecticut’s Classic Schoolhouses

SEYMOUR — Step back in time and learn about the small, unique schools that popped up across 18th- and 19th-century Connecticut in a special live program hosted by the Seymour Historical Society on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. Given the much larger size of modern educational facilities, nothing...
SEYMOUR, CT
Hamden, CT
Connecticut Education
Hamden, CT
WTNH

CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce

(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Protest over controversial worksheet given to students

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'

HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
HAMDEN, CT
institutionalinvestor.com

‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley

Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances

A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections

This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

New substance abuse rehab space opening in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those recovering from substance abuse are about to get a new resource in New Haven. Gov. Ned Lamont was among those present for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Recovery and Wellness Center, which aims to provide a short-term therapeutic living environment for people in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Social media forum takes local police to task for lacking transparency, threatening retaliation

An online forum dedicated to reporting breaking news of criminal activity, fires, and road accidents has leveled allegations against two local police departments, claiming Manchester Police intimidate site contributors and threaten retaliation if they continue to post incidents as they happen. The South Windsor Police Department has also come under...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

