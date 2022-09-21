ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Lakes, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley HS Raiders are off to a good start to the season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team has enjoyed a good start to the season. The Raiders won two of their first three games. In the season opener on Sept. 1, NHS defeated Bloomfield, 20-7, under the lights at Tangorra Field/Park Oval. It marked the first football game under the permanent lighting system at the field.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation

A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

New chief, promotions for North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue (PHOTOS)

David Donnarumma has been named the new chief of North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue, the fire department that covers all of northern Hudson County. Donnarummo and three others were promoted in ceremony Tuesday at Waterside Restaurant and Catering in North Bergen. Aside from the new chief, who was promoted from deputy chief, Glen Gavin was promoted from captain to battalion chief, and firefighters Gary Colombo and Kevin Todd were promoted to captain.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Bloody Elbow

‘One-sided’ - Twitter reacts to Shakur Stevenson’s win over Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson may have lost his titles at the weigh-ins of his fight against Olympic medalist Robson Conceicao, but the mishap did not affect his performance. After 12 rounds, the 25-year-old scored a masterful unanimous decision win over the Brazilian in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. On Twitter, pundits and pro fighters reacted to the match.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.

New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
METUCHEN, NJ
examiner-plus.com

The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

'65 Porsche, Minivan Collide In Ridgewood

The driver of a 1965 Porsche and a minivan that collided in Ridgewood were both hospitalized with injuries that responders said they didn't consider life-threatening. The antique Irish green Porsche 356 coupe got the worst of the crash at the intersection of Franklin Turnpike and Nagle Street around 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Second man charged with dragging Kearny fatal stabbing victim out of home, leaving him on other side of road

A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Kearny man this week, but like the first, he has not been charged with the killing. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, was arrested Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and charged with one count of second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Kochell is being held in Hudson County jail.
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bee Stings Knock Man, 20, Unconscious In Ridgewood

A 20-year-old man who was attacked by bees in Ridgewood was revived before being taken to the hospital, authorities said. The victim was unconscious but breathing, Police Chief Jacqueline Lutchke said after he was stung multiple times in the area of the Stop & Shop shopping center on Franklin Avenue shortly after 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

