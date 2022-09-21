Read full article on original website
Related
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Flattens Pflugerville: Tigers Begin League Play with 28-7 Victory
BELTON — Looking to win its district opener for a seventh consecutive season, Belton displayed its potential early by producing 14 consecutive points in the first quarter and delivering another 14-point outburst in the third quarter en route to defeating Pflugerville 28-7 on Friday night at Tiger Field. Tigers...
WacoTrib.com
Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Tiger Volleyball Competes with Chaparral Bobcats
Freshman white fought hard during the first set but lost 21-25 and then 15-25 in the second. They had their moments where they played so well, but they just needed to be more consistent. The team worked hard for seven kills and four aces. Coaches commented that they noticed a huge difference in this team from practice to the game. They believe nerves served as a downfall for tonight’s game. Freshman red won in two, 25-12, 25-15. They came out with a goal and set their standards high. They met them with a dominant and reformable attitude. They wowed everyone with fourteen aces and seven kills. Paisley led the way with four kills, and Kelsey Morrow had five aces and five assists for the night. The freshman red will go to the Tiger Ambush Tournament tomorrow in Round Rock, and Coach Rachel Reekstin is excited to spend more time working and growing with this team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Big third quarter carries Temple over Gooden-less Bryan football team
The Temple Wildcats thrived on big plays in rolling to a 53-19 victory over the Bryan Vikings, who were missing their big-play quarterback for the District 12-6A opener Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium. Minus senior Malcom Gooden who had thumb surgery Tuesday, Bryan battled hard to trail 21-6 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Franklin rolls to 5-0 after their first district win over McGregor
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Through their first four games, the Lions have been tested a little more than their undefeated season last year but the defending state champs continue to grow their win streak into district play. Franklin kicked off district 11 Class 3A Division one play at home against...
brownwoodnews.com
No. 9 Lions impose will in fourth straight victory, 52-21 over Waco Connally
WACO – The wins continue to mount for the Class 4A Division I No. 9 Brownwood Lions, who used a string of 31 unanswered points to take control of Friday night’s 52-21 road victory over the Class 4A Division II No. 10 Waco Connally Cadets. Trailing 14-7 with...
fox44news.com
Marlin emerges as top dog in battle of the Bulldogs
BOSQUEVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The (Marlin) Bulldogs came out strong in their first district game of the season, shutting down the (Bosqueville) Bulldogs, 41-9. Next week, Marlin stays home to take on Moody on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Bosqueville travels to Bruceville-Eddy on Friday, September...
KBTX.com
Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
IN THIS ARTICLE
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Tiger Results from the Bronco CC Invitational!!!
The Lady Tiger and Tiger CC teams competed today @ the Lake Belton Bronco CC Invitational hosted by Lake Belton HS at Crossroads Park in Temple. All Belton CC teams competed very well today with the Varsity Girls placing 1st place. The Varsity Boys placing 2nd place, and both the JV boys and JV girls teams placing 3rd place!! The Belton team is 3 weeks away from the 22-5A District CC Meet, and the Belton HS runners are improving every week!! Great day to be a Tiger!!!
Watch: Dave Aranda channels Key and Peele with Baylor coach butt-slap line
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was fired up during the Bear’s Week 4 game against the Iowa State Cyclones. The No. 17 Baylor Bears were on the road for Week 4, as they took on the undefeated Iowa State Cyclones. During the game, the Cyclones were hit with numerous penalties, which saw head coach Matt Campbell scream at referees, especially on one controversial call.
fox44news.com
University gets first-district win of the season over Chaparral
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Trojans ran away with their district opener, beating the Bobcats, 49-16. Next up for Chaparral is a matchup against Pflugerville on Friday, September 30th at 7:00 pm. Meanwhile, University has a bye week and then resumes play against Pflugerville on Thursday, October 6th...
Sporting News
Iowa State's Matt Campbell spends timeout vs. Baylor to berate refs after penalty
It's safe to say Matt Campbell has not thought too highly of the officiating in Saturday's game against Baylor. Iowa State's coach was furious in the first quarter after one of his players was ejected for targeting, and after another penalty against his squad, he called a timeout. Rather than spend the timeout talking to his players, he spent the time shouting at the referees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beltontigerathletics.com
Freshman Red Tiger Ambush Itinerary 9/24
Tournament Info: These will be one-day tournaments with 3 matches guaranteed. The matches will be 2 out of 3 game format to 25 and a cap at 30 per UIL rules. Tickets: Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors. It will be an all day ticket. Cash and credit will be available.
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
groesbeckjournal.com
Goats, Blackcats renew ‘Battle of the River’ rivalry
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
theadvocate.com
Letters: At Baylor, Starr thought politically, not legally, and many people paid
In his commentary praising Kenneth Starr, Quin Hillyer states that Starr "was thinking legally, not politically" in his investigation of President Bill Clinton. Hillyer bypasses Starr's later career as president at Baylor University, when he ignored numerous sexual assault claims against members of the football team. As a result, Baylor fired the head football coach, the athletic director, several others in the athletic department and Starr.
Police: Belton man declared missing, whereabouts unknown
A local man from Central Texas has been declared missing by police. Kenneth Corwin of Belton was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Elm Drive.
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
Gatesville Messenger
GHS Homecoming styles have changed significantly
Dating as far back as the 19th century, the homecoming tradition has been held at colleges and universities to celebrate the season's first football game. In the 21st century, high schools now celebrate homecoming with an entire week with pep rallies, hallway decorations, parades through town, and the famous traditions of lighting the bonfire and crowning the homecoming king and queen.
WacoTrib.com
I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion
Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35. The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow...
Comments / 0