Freshman white fought hard during the first set but lost 21-25 and then 15-25 in the second. They had their moments where they played so well, but they just needed to be more consistent. The team worked hard for seven kills and four aces. Coaches commented that they noticed a huge difference in this team from practice to the game. They believe nerves served as a downfall for tonight’s game. Freshman red won in two, 25-12, 25-15. They came out with a goal and set their standards high. They met them with a dominant and reformable attitude. They wowed everyone with fourteen aces and seven kills. Paisley led the way with four kills, and Kelsey Morrow had five aces and five assists for the night. The freshman red will go to the Tiger Ambush Tournament tomorrow in Round Rock, and Coach Rachel Reekstin is excited to spend more time working and growing with this team.

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO