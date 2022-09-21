ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Raids on German homes of Putin oligarch with former ties to Arsenal and Everton

By David Harding
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StUyG_0i4U62Aw00
Germany Russia ((c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Poilce in Germany have carried out raids on properties linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a former shareholder at Arsenal Football Club, who also had links to Everton.

The Munich state prosecutor said comprehensive raids had taken place at the residence of a Russian citizen and four other suspects. Media reports claimed other properties belonging to Usmanov across Germany had been raided.

Authorities searched 24 properties across four states, including Bavaria, with 250 officers involved in the operation, the prosecutor said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisher Usmanov
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German States#Oligarch#Arsenal And Everton#Russian#Arsenal Football Club
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Putin Ally Plunges to His Death ‘From a Great Height’ at Moscow Aviation Institute

An aviation expert has become the latest Russian official to fall to his death in mysterious circumstances. Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of Moscow’s Aviation Institute (MAI), died in a mysterious fall inside the institute’s headquarters in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The organization’s press office released a statement describing the 73-year-old’s death as “the result of an accident,” adding that his untimely demise was a “a colossal loss for the MAI and the scientific and pedagogical community.” Russian news outlet Izvestia, citing an unnamed source, reported that Gerashchenko “fell from a great height” and careened down several flights of...
EUROPE
The Atlantic

Putin Is Cornered

President Volodymyr Zelensky is playing the role of a Ukrainian Churchill, minus some of the fantastical notions and with an infinitely better workout regimen. Like Churchill in 1940, he has been the indispensable man in a mortal crisis, without whom his country might well have been lost, and whose eloquence has rallied not only his fellow citizens but a larger democratic world.
POLITICS
The Independent

Anti-mobilisation protestors in Russia shout 'we are not meat'

Protests are continuing in Moscow, Russia, over Vladimir Putin’s plans to send reservists to fight in Ukraine. “We are not meat, we are not cannon fodder”, one woman shouted as she was dragged away by police for contesting the motion.Russian media has been reporting up to 300,000 reservists are being called up, however, it’s thought the number is actually closer to one million, sparking a wave of people leaving the country while they still can.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PROTESTS
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Fierce fighting continues in several regions across Ukraine nearly six months after the start of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war. Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Moscow forces on Tuesday in the Donbas, which has become a key area of focus for what the Kremlin still insists is a “special operation”.At the start of the war in February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive which they believed would last only a few weeks. But with September just over two weeks away, his troops have made little...
MILITARY
The Independent

Moscow protesters shout 'send Putin to the trenches'

Protesters in Moscow shouted “send Putin to the trenches” as part of demonstrations in the Russian capital following president Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilisation.Anti-mobilisation rallies were held in cities such as Moscow and St Petersburg on Wednesday, 21 September, after defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that 300,000 reservists will be called up.The Moscow prosecutor’s office has warned that joining unauthorised street protests could result in up to 15 years in jail.According to Russian human rights group OVD-Info, more than 1,300 protesters were arrested.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Russia strikes Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, says UkrainePutin warns he’s ‘not bluffing’ over nuclear weapons, declares partial mobilisationVladimir Putin’s national TV address ‘chilling’, says Gillian Keegan
PROTESTS
The Independent

Children among hundreds arrested in Russia after second wave of anti-war protests

Hundreds of people, including some children, have been arrested in Russia as protests persist against president Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order. Police descended on campaigners, arresting hundreds in several cities in the nationwide demonstrations. More than 700 people were detained, including over 300 in Moscow and nearly 150 in St Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, an independent website that monitors political arrests in Russia. Some of those arrested were minors, OVD-Info said.The demonstrations followed protests that erupted within hours on Wednesday after Mr Putin, in a move to beef up his volunteer forces fighting in Ukraine, announced a call-up of...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Baltic nations close borders to Russians over Ukraine war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports or cultural purposes will not be allowed in even if they hold valid visas for the European Union’s checks-free Schengen Area. The prime ministers of the three Baltic nations and Poland agreed earlier this month to stop admitting Russian citizens, saying the move would protect the security of the four European Union member nations. “Russia is an unpredictable and aggressive state. Three-quarters of its citizens support the war. It is unacceptable that people who support the war can freely travel around the world, into Lithuania, the EU,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

858K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy