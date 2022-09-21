ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Hillsboro man charged with murder in Forest Grove slaying

By Dillon Mullan
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bVZL_0i4U5lVd00 Police said they found the victim's body Sunday evening near a residence on Meadow View Road.

The Washington County District's Attorney's Office charged David Baynes with second-degree murder Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a deadly shooting Sunday night in Forest Grove.

According to court records, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lesowski asked to seal the probable cause affidavit in the case because "it is a portion of an ongoing criminal investigation, and to disclose the contents of the affidavit might jeopardize said investigation." The request was granted by Circuit Court Judge Erik Buchér.

Baynes, a Hillsboro resident, has a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i4U5lVd00

According to the Forest Grove Police Department, the incident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near a residence on Meadow View Road. Upon arrival, officers located a person with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said this is the first homicide of the year in the city.

"Homicides are certainly uncommon in Forest Grove," Colasurdo said. "I don't know the exact specifics, but they are rare."

Baynes was arrested Monday, Sept. 19, according to Colasurdo.

According to court records, Baynes was sentenced to over six years in jail for a 2007 incident in which he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 47. The vehicle left the road and caught fire. Baynes and a front-seat passenger escaped, but a passenger in the back seat died. Baynes was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Comments / 1

Related
focushillsboro.com

A Hillsboro Man Is Accused Of Killing A Guy In Forest Grove

On Tuesday, September 20, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office charged David Baynes with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that took place the previous evening in Forest Grove. According to the documents filed with the court, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lebowski made a motion to have...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Woman killed in Northwest Portland park

The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime#Circuit Court
kptv.com

2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham youths steal car for TikTok challenge

Juvenile driver charged for social media-spurred theft; Suspect ditches handgun in random East County pickupHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred the week of Monday, Sept. 19: • Three Gresham youths took a viral internet challenge too far. Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, Gresham Police officers stopped a vehicle being driven by three juveniles. During the investigation, they learned it had been stolen in a manner popularized on TikTok, a social media shortform video hosting site, which challenges participants to steal Kias in a specific manner. The driver was charged and released to...
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville police warn of new scam artists

Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...
WILSONVILLE, OR
KXL

2 Dead after Fatal Crash in Hillsboro

Two people are dead after a high speed crash in Hillsboro. Police say about 7:40 last night, a car was speeding south on 185th and slammed into another car turning onto the road from the Sunset Square shopping center. The car that was turning was cut in half by the impact and burst into flames. BOTH people inside that car died. Police say two people were in the speeding car. One was taken to the hospital.. the other ran from the scene and has not been found. Police have not released the names of those involved yet.
HILLSBORO, OR
clayconews.com

DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION

CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
939
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy