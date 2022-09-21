ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival returns to Hocking Hills

LAURELVILLE, Ohio — At Jack Pine Studio, the unique glass pumpkin collection includes something for everyone. “I have taken glass pumpkins as far as you can take them,” said Glassblower Jack Pine. “I like to consider myself the best glass pumpkin maker there is and this place is my pride and joy.”
LAURELVILLE, OH

