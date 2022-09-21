Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO