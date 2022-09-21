Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking AEW debut last night on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Saraya came out to a thunderous ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and scared off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after a four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship that saw champion Toni Storm prevail over Baker, Deeb, and Athena.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Breaks The Code In ROH World Title Match
Wednesday night saw All Elite Wrestling's annual Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The stacked card featured matches for the AEW World, Tag Team, Women's, and All-Atlantic Championships. Though not only were AEW Titles on the line, but the Ring of Honor World Championship was also on the line. After successfully defending the title against names like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli geared up to defend his championship against "The Wizard" Chris Jericho. This time though, Jericho cracked Castagnoli's code.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On How Much Money MJF Is Earning From His New AEW Contract
Since MJF returned to AEW at All Out earlier this month he has been bragging about the new contract Tony Khan has given him in order to make him comeback to the company. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has made it clear he has not signed an extension, but he has received a major pay raise, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new deal sees him earn more than $1 million each year.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Korderas Describes Why He Thinks Tony Khan Put ROH Title On Chris Jericho
Jimmy Korderas thinks Chris Jericho is simply on another level. The longtime referee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about Jericho winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Jericho's eighth world championship. "I like the fact that they opened the show hot with [Castagnoli vs. Jericho] and putting the title on Chris Jericho," Korderas said. "Now with Chris Jericho being the ROH Champion, that championship has been elevated to a point that it hasn't never been before."
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
stillrealtous.com
More AEW Stars Have Reportedly Asked To Be Released
Malakai Black has been a hot topic recently as it was reported that the former NXT Champion requested to be released from his contract with AEW. It was also recently reported that WWE had contacted some AEW stars who are currently under contract. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Malakai...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Comments On Backstage AEW All Out Brawl
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW coach Jake Roberts commented on the backstage fight involving CM Punk, AEW EVPs The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and others that took place after Punk buried the Bucks, Omega and Colt Cabana during the All Out media scrum. "It's none of...
PWMania
CM Punk’s Side Back Off Locker Room Door Claim, Nobody Talking With Young Bucks and Kenny Omega
The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez was questioned about Wade Keller of PWTorch’s recent statement that things seem to be leaning towards CM Punk not returning to AEW during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live. Keller had previously stated that things seem to be leaning towards Punk not returning to AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Acknowledges AEW Official Has Been Missing Illegalities In Matches
"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was an exciting event for the company for several reasons, including being the most lucrative event in AEW TV history, according to Tony Khan. And there was even a greater significance to the evening for senior official Paul Turner. Khan took to Twitter earlier today and congratulated the industry veteran for officiating his 100th main event match, which came when he called last night's AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho used dirty tactics behind the referee's back to win the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli, and Bully Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Addresses Tony Khan's Efforts To Make ROH A Stand-Alone Brand
Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" saw Chris Jericho defeat Claudio Castagnoli for the Ring of Honor World Championship. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on putting the Ring of Honor title on Jericho. "I think it's smart trying to put some light on...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Weighs In On CM Punk's Controversial AEW All Out Media Scrum
At this point in time, it seems like everyone has an opinion about the now-infamous backstage brawl following the media scrum after AEW's All Out pay-per-view earlier this month. The latest commentary on the matter, and CM Punk's role in it, comes from Konnan, who is part of Major League Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Has Bold Expectation Ahead Of AEW Rampage Grand Slam
As per most Friday nights in the professional wrestling landscape, both WWE and AEW will have major shows on TV, with "Smackdown" airing on FOX from 8-10 PM and "AEW Rampage" airing from 10-12 PM on TNT. This week is a special two-hour edition of "Rampage," as, even though it was taped following "Dynamite" how it normally is, it is a Grand Slam episode, airing from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Tony Khan Comments On MJF's Poker Chip, Says That It Can Be Used At Any Sanctioned Event
MJF can use his poker chip at any sanctioned AEW event. When MJF returned to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month, he quickly made a mark on the company as he captured the poker chip that was hanging above the ring in the Casino Ladder Match, which is a key to an AEW World Championship match.
411mania.com
Anthony Henry on How Long After WWE Release He Was Contacted By AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about how long after his release from WWE he was contacted about working for AEW. He was let go from WWE in August of last year. Here are highlights:. On when AEW contacted him: “As soon as the release happened, I...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Gabe Sapolsky's Status With WWE
It's Friday, September 23, and after a week of speculation, rumor, innuendo, viral campaigns and a whole lot of listens to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", the big return to WWE is finally upon us. That's right — former WWE creative team member Gabe Sapolsky is pulling a 2014 LeBron James and coming home.
Tony Khan Congratulates Referee Paul Turner On 100 AEW Main Events, Wants Refereeing 'Tightened Up'
Paul Turner hit a big milestone at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, refereeing his 100th main event in AEW history. Turner serves as the senior official for AEW, meaning he is in charge of all the officials. Though AEW Dynamite Grand Slam was a historical night for Turner, the referee crew came under fire for missing key moments in the early matches.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Had Huge Main Event Planned For All Out
They had an idea. AEW has been in the middle of all kinds of changes in recent months and things are only starting to settle down. This has included things behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera, some of which have impacted the other. The company had to make some changes and rewrite some of its original plans. Now we know what one of those original plans was going to be.
