Houston, TX

Yardbarker

The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend

This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game

The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Expect the Astros to stay hot, even on the road vs. Rays, plus other best bets for Wednesday

Good afternoon gambling aficionados, it's Chris Bengel back with you. As someone that is by no means a Yankees fan (go Phillies), watching Aaron Judge has been awesome to see. He belted home run No. 60 last night as the Yankees defeated the Pirates. What arguably caught my eye most? A 20-year-old college student ended up securing Judge's iconic home run ball and, in surprising fashion, decided to give it back to Judge and the team.
HOUSTON, TX
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream: Where To Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Online

Aaron Judge will once again attempt to go yard as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a crucial four-game series. Last night, the Yankees concluded their two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates by putting up 14 runs in a blowout victory. Judge went two for four, but the New York slugger is still at 60 home runs as the Bronx Bombers begin their series with the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA) takes the hill for New York tonight, while Boston counters with Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA). Which team will take a 1-0 series lead? We’re about to find out.
BOSTON, MA

