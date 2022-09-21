Read full article on original website
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Reporter on MSNBC says migrants 'not angry at DeSantis,' but are thanking him for Martha's Vineyard flight
A Telemundo reporter appearing on MSNBC appeared to throw cold water on the liberal argument that the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. are wholly upset at the Florida Republican. Many Democrats across the country have been crying foul over the move, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Donald Trump paid a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 cases only eleven days after the FBI conducted a search...
Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?
The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
Gavin Newsom is branded a hypocrite for calling DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight 'morally reprehensible' - after he spearheaded program to bus homeless people out of San Francisco
California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for harshly criticizing migrant transports from Texas and Florida, despite previously running his own initiative to bus homeless people away from San Francisco. Newsom, a Democrat, engaged in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after last week's...
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida to troll liberals said they thought they were going to Boston, NPR reported. NPR interviewed three migrants who were part of a group of 50 flown on two chartered planes from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The island is...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Migrants Promised a Flight to Delaware Were Instead Abandoned at a Motel
A second group of Texas migrants have been left scrambling to find resources after allegedly being offered transportation by the Florida government. In what was set to be a repeat of last week’s potentially illegal stunt that left 50 migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard, asylum seekers who were told they would be flown to Delaware were held for days in a San Antonio motel before being told their flight was ultimately canceled, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday. Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office claiming the media fell for “disinformation” about the flight’s existence, preparations for it were well under...
Former Pedro Pan kids, Democrats slam Lt. Gov. Nuñez over Cuban migrant remarks
A group of Democrats, former Pedro Pan kids and immigration advocates slammed Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez on Wednesday morning over comments she made last month over recently arrived Cuban migrants and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal to bus undocumented immigrants out of Florida.
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
False promises, a legal investigation and a mystery woman: Unanswered questions about Ron DeSantis's migrant flights
Two planes with 48 migrants, most of whom fled Venezuela in the wake of that country’s political and economic collapse, landed unannounced on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on 14 September.Days later, officials in Delaware were anticipating another Texas flight bound for the coast, roughly 20 miles from President Joe Biden’s beach home.The flights originating from San Antonio – roughly 2,000 miles from their coastal destinations – were arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, supported by a $12m plan in his state’s budget.After crossing the US-Mexico border and processing by federal and state authorities,...
Biden administration's own migrant flights receive renewed scrutiny
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to send a plane of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week ignited a fiery debate about what lawmakers should do with the historically high number of immigrants crossing the southern border — as well as scrutiny of what the Biden administration has already done.
Florida lawmaker plans to file lawsuit to block more DeSantis migrant flights
A Democratic lawmaker in Florida is expected to file a lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Ron DeSantis from transporting any more migrants from the southern border to other states.
