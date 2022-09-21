ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
Gavin Newsom is branded a hypocrite for calling DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight 'morally reprehensible' - after he spearheaded program to bus homeless people out of San Francisco

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for harshly criticizing migrant transports from Texas and Florida, despite previously running his own initiative to bus homeless people away from San Francisco. Newsom, a Democrat, engaged in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after last week's...
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Migrants Promised a Flight to Delaware Were Instead Abandoned at a Motel

A second group of Texas migrants have been left scrambling to find resources after allegedly being offered transportation by the Florida government. In what was set to be a repeat of last week’s potentially illegal stunt that left 50 migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard, asylum seekers who were told they would be flown to Delaware were held for days in a San Antonio motel before being told their flight was ultimately canceled, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday. Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office claiming the media fell for “disinformation” about the flight’s existence, preparations for it were well under...
False promises, a legal investigation and a mystery woman: Unanswered questions about Ron DeSantis's migrant flights

Two planes with 48 migrants, most of whom fled Venezuela in the wake of that country’s political and economic collapse, landed unannounced on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on 14 September.Days later, officials in Delaware were anticipating another Texas flight bound for the coast, roughly 20 miles from President Joe Biden’s beach home.The flights originating from San Antonio – roughly 2,000 miles from their coastal destinations – were arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, supported by a $12m plan in his state’s budget.After crossing the US-Mexico border and processing by federal and state authorities,...
