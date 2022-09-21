Read full article on original website
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Iowa door and window factory closes
LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Duane D. Buhmann
Duane D. Buhmann, 69, rural Lake Mills, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, Minn. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Scarville, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Visitation for Duane will be Sunday, Sept. 25, from 4-46 p.m. at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville.
EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County
(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
Mason City man arrested for using someone else's check card
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is jailed for using someone else's check card. Shad Nicholas Arispe, 40 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday on $25,000 bond. He's charged with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery. Investigators say Arispe used someone else's Visa Check Card...
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
Gas Leak Causes Evacuations
–A Natural Gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Officials with the City of Algona tell KLGA News that a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street is the reason for the evacuations. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 PM.
Dodge County commissioners are asking right questions
Mark Lennox, the director for NextEra Energy’s Dodge County Wind program was at last week’s Dodge County Commissioners meeting to give an update on the project. The project will install wind turbines, primarily in Dodge County, but also in Steele County, that will be able to provide up to 260 megawatts of clean energy. The energy produced will be sold to Great River Energy which is the electricity provider to a number of electric cooperatives including Steele Waseca.
2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
Prison sentence for southern Minnesota overdose death
MANKATO, Minn. – The man who supplied the drugs in a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota is heading to prison for several years. Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, was sentenced Wednesday to six years and two months in state prison, with credit for 394 days already served. Law enforcement says Hickman will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.
