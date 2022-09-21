(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.

