Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]
One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa wildflower Wednesday: Motor Mill's micro-beauty
Kenny Slocum is the naturalist and natural resource manager for the Clayton County Conservation Board. The Motor Mill historic site, just southwest of Elkader, Iowa on the Turkey River has a deep history. Today, visitors come mostly to see the six-story limestone grist mill and ghost town, abandoned after wheat crops failed in the 19th century.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
KIMT
Rockford woman sentenced for COVID unemployment fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is going to federal prison for pandemic unemployment fraud. Stephanie Mendenhall, 53 of Rockford, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Federal prosecutors say Mendenhall received at least $35,985 in undeserved jobless benefits from the states of Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Court documents state Mendenhall made false claims for benefits using the names of other people and then had the money deposited into bank accounts she owned or controlled. Those unemployment payments were intended for those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KCCI.com
Iowa door and window factory closes
LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
Iowa Basketball: Big Ten announces Hawkeye tipoff times for 2022-2023 season
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season. A minimum of 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games have been selected to be televised. The Hawkeyes will...
northwestmoinfo.com
EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County
(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
KIMT
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
kwayradio.com
Mother of Injured Baby Arrested
The mother of a Charles City baby that was severely injured has now been arrested, according to KIMT. 19 year old Madison Geerts has been charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Injury. Police say Geerts knew that her four month old son had suffered a severe head injury on September 6th but failed to get him any medical attention despite the fact he was vomiting and not eating nor sleeping for four days. The baby’s father, Ezekiel Larson, was arrested on Monday. He was the sole caretaker of the boy when he was injured, although it is still unclear how that happened.
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
